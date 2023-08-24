Cops launch manhunt after businessman gunned down in Rustenburg

The businessman was shot several times.

The businessman was gunned down on on Wednesday, 23 August 2023. Photo: iStock

Police in Rustenburg have launched a manhunt following the death of a 49-year-old businessman who was allegedly gunned down by an unknown suspect.

It is understood the businessman had just arrived at a coffee shop in the Rustenburg central business district (CBD) on Wednesday, 23 August 2023, when the suspect attacked him.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the man was shot several times.

“The suspect then fled the scene with a blue Volkswagen Polo vehicle. The getaway car was later found abandoned at the corner of Helen Joseph and Lourie streets.

“The motive of the incident is yet to be determined and no arrest has been effected. Investigations into the matter are underway,” Mokgwabone said.

Mokgwabone has also urged the public to refrain from the sharing the video of the shooting on social media.

“We would like to urge members of the community who are using various social media platforms to share pictures and video clips purported to be those of the suspects, to refrain from doing that as this has the potential to jeopardise the investigation.”

Police have urged anyone with information that can assist in the investigation to contact their nearest police station or Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

