Police warn against vehicle theft in Tshwane

Suspects linked to multiple vehicle thefts were arrested after a high-speed chase in Lyttleton, Tshwane. This after a carjacking in Winterveld.

Vehicle theft suspects possibly linked to other vehicle theft cases, particularly in the Brooklyn, Lyttleton, Garsfontein, and Sunnyside areas have been arrested in Lyttleton.

On Wednesday, Tshwane Police intelligence received information regarding three identified vehicle theft suspects operating in the Tshwane. This led to a high-speed chase and a successful arrest.

Info received about vehicle theft in Tshwane

Tshwane District police spokesperson Warrant Officer Johan van Dyk said intelligence was received regarding identified suspects involved in vehicle theft in the Tshwane area.

“Several security companies, working in partnership with Lyttleton SA Police Services (Saps), placed the suspects, who were driving a white Ford Puma, under surveillance in the Muckleneuk area,” he explained.

“A tactical operation was subsequently planned. However, the suspects managed to evade the tactical teams, prompting a high-speed chase.”

Van Dyk said combined teams successfully stopped the vehicle and apprehended the suspects in the Lyttleton area.

“Preliminary investigation at the scene revealed the vehicle was fitted with false plates, and a search uncovered car-breaking equipment, various vehicle computer boxes, and a jamming device.

“Further investigations are underway to determine if the suspects can be linked to other vehicle theft cases, particularly in the Brooklyn, Lyttleton, Garsfontein, and Sunnyside areas.”

Carjacking in Winterveld

Van Dyk said the police call on the public to come forward with any information following another carjacking incident in Winterveld on Monday.

“Two individuals enquired about a white VW Polo advertised on social media for R40 000. Upon arriving at Extension 3, Mhlaombe, in Winterveld, they were met by a young boy who informed them that the vehicle was at another location,” he said.

When they arrived at the secondary location, the victims sensed something was amiss and attempted to leave but were stopped by four males.

“One of the suspects brandished a firearm, ordering the victims into a nearby bush.

“The suspects searched and robbed the victims, taking a VW Polo and two cell phones.

“The suspects also demanded that the victims access their banking apps, but no transfers were made as there were insufficient funds. The suspects then fled the scene in the stolen vehicle, leaving the victims in the bushes.”

Van Dyk said charges of carjacking and armed robbery are being investigated and asked the public to come.

“The public is advised to buy goods from reputed social media platforms. If the seller is unknown, make arrangements to meet them at a police station and do not pay a holding deposit before you have not inspected the products that are being offered,” he added.

