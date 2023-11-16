Probe reveals graft of R4.1 billion involving Lepelle Northern Water

Officials from LNW, LTE Consulting Engineering, and others are allegedly involved. The matter will be heard at the special tribunal.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) have fingered senior officials from Lepelle Northern Water (LNW), LTE Consulting Engineering, Khato Civils, South Zambezi, the Mopani district municipality and the national department of water and sanitation for alleged involvement in the theft of R4.1 billion.

The billions were supposed to provide clean running water to the 55 villages of Giyani, Limpopo. During a parliamentary presentation to the standing committee on public accounts on Tuesday, the SIU said it had identified a corrupt relationship between the above.

Pocketed billions

The unit gave a clear update on the investigations relating to the department of water and sanitation, specifically on the Giyani water project. The SIU told parliament it had made damage claims that led to the appointment of LTE by the LNW.

It said the matter would be heard at the special tribunal on Monday. It revealed damning discoveries of billions of rands that were allegedly pocketed by senior government officials and service providers through fraudulent means since the project inception in August 2014.

The probe follows an outcry from members of the public, who raised allegations of corruption during the protracted project’s tender-awarding and implementation process.