Daily news update: Head of SSA quits, Standard Chartered manipulates rand, and student dies after trophy parade

In today’s news, the head of the State Security Agency quits, Standard Chartered admits to manipulating the rand, and SA Rugby mourns the loss of a student hit by a police Nyala during the victory parade in East London.

We also look at the reward offered for information on Soweto’s serial rapist, former Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele saying she was fired because she had the courage to voice her ambition, De Ruyter’s go-to police investigator calls Eskom a ‘swamp of organised crime’, how the body of a missing Soweto teen was found in a river, and a twist to the murder investigation of slain former eThekwini councillor.

There is also the Proteas feeling ‘calm’ and ready for their World Cup semi-final today and the numbers Tyla’s music career has garnered globally.

News today: 16 November

State Security Agency head Thembi Majola quits

The head of the State Security Agency (SSA) Thembisile Cheryl Majola has resigned, just over a year after she was appointed.

Thembisile Cheryl Majola. Picture: Linkedin

Majola was supposed to be at the helm of the agency for a period of three years, the Presidency said at the time.

Majola’s resignation was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya on Wednesday morning.

Standard Chartered admits it manipulated the rand, agrees to R42 million fine

Multinational bank, Standard Chartered, has admitted liability for manipulating the rand and agreed to pay a fine of R42.72 million.

The Competition Commission said in a statement this morning that it reached a settlement with UK-based multinational bank, Standard Chartered Bank. According to the settlement agreement, Standard Chartered admits liability for manipulating the USD/ZAR currency pair and agreed to pay an administrative penalty of R42 715 880.

The commission says Standard Chartered participated in the manipulation of the USD/ZAR currency pair by fixing bids, offers, bid-offer spreads, the spot exchange rate and the exchange rate at the FIX.

SA Rugby mourns loss of 20-year-old student killed in Boks victory parade accident

SA Rugby said it is saddened by the death of a 20-year-old Walter Sisulu University student during the Springboks celebratory tour after their World Cup triumph over the All Blacks.

South Africa’s lock Eben Etzebeth, centre, gestures from a bus during the Springboks Champions trophy tour in Cape Town on 3 November after South Africa won the 2023 Rugby World Cup final match against New Zealand. (Photo by Rodger Bosch / AFP)

Minentle Noqhamka, from Mbizana, was allegedly struck by a police Nyala (a 4×4 Armoured Personnel Carrier) this month during the Springboks’ victory parade in East London.

Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo confirmed Noqhamka died in Frere Hospital’s ICU on Tuesday.

Soweto serial rapist manhunt: Police offer R50k reward for key information

The Gauteng police have offered a R50,000 cash reward for information about a man who is linked to about 42 cases of rape in Soweto.

The Gauteng police believe the individual seen in this picture above may be able to provide them with information that may help with their investigation. Picture: Supplied from Saps

The reward is for information that could result in the man’s arrest and conviction, the South African Police Service (Saps) said on Wednesday.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, before conducting sexual assault, the suspect approaches his victims and demands money and smartphones in Orlando and Diepkloof, Soweto.

WATCH: ‘I was fired because I had the courage to voice my ambition’ – Makhubele

Former Joburg Speaker and Congress of the People (Cope) member, Colleen Makhubele, claims she was fired because she had the courage to lead and voice her ambition.

President of SARA, Colleen Makhubele speaks at a media briefing regarding the formation of an alliance between like minded political parties across SA called the South African Rainbow Alliance (SARA), 15 November 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Makhubele broke her silence after she was sacked from the Joburg Council this week.

She was axed after posters with her face were plastered on street poles across the city, urging residents to register to vote for the “birth of a new nation” ahead of the 2024 general elections.

De Ruyter’s go-to police investigator says Eskom is a ‘swamp of organised crime’

A retired police officer has lamented the lack of progress made in dealing with criminal activities at Eskom as Parliament continues to seek answers.

Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter appears before Scopa on 26 April in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach/Gallo Images

Brigadier Jaap Burger appeared before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday to be questioned about allegations of corruption and maladministration at Eskom as alluded to by the power utility’s former CEO André de Ruyter.

Body of missing teen recovered from Kliptown river

The Johannesburg Emergency Services has recovered the body of an 18-year-old teen who went missing after falling into the Klipvalley River in Soweto this week.

The body of a missing teen was recovered from Kliptown stream. Photo: Joburg EMS

The incident happened after heavy rainfall which resulted in flooding in several parts of Gauteng, accompanied by a sudden hailstorm that damaged infrastructure and vehicles.

According to spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi, the teen slipped and fell into the overflowing river on Tuesday.

Startling twist to murder investigation of slain former eThekwini councillor

In a startling twist to the murder investigation of slain former eThekwini councillor Sunil Brijmohan, a suspect, apparently a Hare Krishna devotee, has now been arrested in connection with the killing.

Murdered eThekwini councillor Sunil Brijmohan. Photo: Facebook

In October last year, Brijmohan (46), who was a former ANC councillor for Isipingo and the northern parts of Amanzimtoti from 2016 to 2021, was walking in Cato Crescent in Amanzimtoti when he was shot dead by two unknown suspects.

Stock thieves beware: Strong warning issued against cattle theft, illicit meat trade

Police in KZN have issued a strong warning against those who steal cattle, slaughter them and sell the meat to unsuspecting buyers this festive season.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said KZN has experienced incidents where stolen cattle are slaughtered and sold on street corners, taxi ranks and other spots which are easily accessible to many innocent buyers.

CoGTA deploys experts to dysfunctional municipalities amid debt, governance challenges

Although the country saw a slight increase in the number of dysfunctional municipalities in 2022, the number of those that are stable also increased to 30, compared to 16 in 2021.

Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister Thembi Nkadimeng made a presentation to the Parliament Portfolio Committee on Municipal Support and interventions on Wednesday morning.

Quantifying music sensation Tyla’s impact in numbers

It is said that people lie and numbers don’t and the figures that South African singer Tyla is generating around her music reflect the impact the 21-year-old has had, globally.

South African music artist Tyla. The muso has broken a number of records in 2023. Picture: tyla/Instagram

Whether you think she’s the real deal or not, Tyla’s impact is palpable. She released her hit single Water in July, without a big-name feature. The song has broken a number of long-standing records.

Water entered the Apple Music US chart at number 82, making it the highest charting song by a South African artist since Master KG’s Jerusalema. The track currently sits at number 24.

‘Britain’s Got Talent’ finalist Musa Motha gives Zakes Bantwini his flowers, and receives his bouquet in return

The expression that says you should never meet your heroes because they’re likely to disappoint you was definitely not Britain’s Got Talent finalist Musa Motha’s experience when he met his hero Zakes Bantwini.

Dancer Musa Motha with his idol Zakes Bantwini. Picture: musa_motha95/Instagram

“It was an honour meeting the legendary Zakes Bantwini, his music played a big role in my dance career,” said Motha in a caption accompanying a photo with Bantwini.

A few months ago Motha made headlines and history on Britain’s Got Talent, achieving the show’s first-ever group golden buzzer. The talented dancer, who hails from Sebokeng, overcame the challenge of being an amputee to make it to the finals.

Proteas are ‘calm’ and ready for semi-final clash with Australia — Bavuma

The Proteas are calm and settled, according to captain Temba Bavuma, as they prepare for their crunch clash on Thursday in an attempt to make history at the Cricket World Cup.

The SA team will face Australia on Thursday in their Cricket world Cup semi-final. Picture: Sajjad Hussain/AFP

Having competed in four semi-finals at the quadrennial 50-over showpiece since making their debut in 1992, South Africa have consistently been among the contenders.

Not once, however, have they progressed to the final, leaving perhaps the biggest blemish on South African sport.

Another dark cloud hits PSL as Chigova passes away

George Chigova, the 32-year-old former SuperSport United and Polokwane City goalkeeper, has passed away.

George Chigova of SuperSport United has died. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

While the exact circumstances of his death remain unclear at this point, it is known that he had been unwell for some time and was recently diagnosed with a heart issue.

Reports indicate that he fainted on Wednesday morning and subsequently passed away later in the day while receiving treatment for a heart attack at a hospital.

