Prosecutor facing corruption charges for alleged R70k kick-back

Acting with an accomplice, the district prosecutor is believed to have attempted to extort a man facing an assault GBH charge

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) asserted its commitment to fighting corruption at all levels by taking aim at one of its own.

A district prosecutor based at the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court is facing corruption and extortion charges after being arrested earlier this week.

Ignacia Koketso Mahlakwane was released on R5,000 bail by the court she has been plying her trade at and will return on 28 August, after the matter was postponed for further investigations.

Alleged attempts at extortion

The 31-year-old legal professional is alleged to have acted with an accomplice in soliciting a payment of between R70,000 and R80,000.

The charges, which include obstructing the administration of justice, involve a man charged with assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm in 2023.

ALSO READ: Magashule asbestos fraud trial to start in April 2025

The amount was sought from the man in July 2023 in exchange for him not being prosecuted. When he refused, Mahlakwane and her accomplice issued a summons for him to appear in court.

The man reported the incident to the police and is now the complainant in the case.

“After investigations by the National Anti-Corruption Detectives Unit, Mahlakwane was arrested. The matter was postponed for further investigation,” confirmed Gauteng NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

NPA National Director addresses progress

Reestablishing the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) as a premier corruption fighting organ has been an uphill task, admits National Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Shamila Batohi,

Speaking several weeks ago at a media roundtable on the NPA’s priorities and strategic initiatives, she addresses the challenges and geopolitical changes posing unique obstacles.

ALSO READ: NPA’s uphill battle: Advocate Batohi addresses progress and setbacks (VIDEO)

Batohi remained positive in her belief that progress was being made in stabilising the NPA’s leadership, increasing capacity, and collaborating with civil society and international experts.

Listing the high-profile targets of prosecution, Batohi said: “Even as a relatively young democracy, we are prosecuting former ministers, the former president of our country, and also some of the most powerful CEOs and CFOs across the country.”

Additional reporting by Chulumanco Mahamba