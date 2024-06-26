Man who strangled minor to death while raping her sentenced to life in prison

Johan Counter was convicted on charges of rape and murder and sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old girl.

A rapist and murderer who brutally strangled a minor to death for resisting while raping her has been sentenced to life in prison by the Mossel Bay Regional Court in the Western Cape.

On Tuesday, Johan Counter was convicted on charges of rape and murder and sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old girl.

Counter, who pleaded guilty, admitted that he met the teenage girl when he visited his nephew at Groot Sergfontein Farm on 29 January 2023. He was drinking with his nephew and his friends, including the victim.

Counter followed victim outside

“She told him that she had a boyfriend among those who were drinking with him but accepted his request. He claims that the influence of alcohol had a toll on them, and they got drunk,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

At around midnight, the victim went outside the house they were drinking in, and Counter followed her. He told the teen they should find a spot to have sex, but she refused.

Counter then violently grabbed the victim and pushed her into a secluded area next to a water tank.

“She attempted to fight him off, but he overpowered her, pulled down her pants, and raped her. She attempted to scream, but he wrapped his hands around her neck and strangled her while continuing to rape her,” Ntabazalila said.

The rapist and murderer then realised that the victim was no longer resisting, and he pulled her body up to a sitting position, but she slid to the side. The victim also didn’t respond when he called her name.

Counter didn’t want victim’s screams to be heard

In his admission statement, Counter admitted that he knew that when he strangled her, he might kill her, but he didn’t want her screams to be heard by the other people in the house. “He reconciled himself with the outcome,” Ntabazalila said.

Counter then went back inside, but he didn’t tell anyone about what he had done.

The victim’s body was ultimately discovered the following day, and when Counter’s nephew asked if he killed her, he could not answer him. The nephew and his friends called the owner of the farm, who called the police, and Counter was arrested.

“He admitted that although he drank alcohol, he could appreciate the difference between right and wrong and act according to that appreciation. He knew his actions were unlawful and that he could be convicted and punished for conducting himself in that manner,” Ntabazalila said.

The NPA welcomed Counter’s sentence. His name will be entered into the National Register of Sex Offenders.