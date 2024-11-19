‘Protect our children’: Limpopo man arrested for sexual assault of children aged 3 and 4

Social Development MEC Florence Radzilani says her department will provide support to the victims and their families.

The Limpopo Social Development Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Florence Radzilani expressed her outrage on Monday following the sexual assault of two minors aged three and four from Mafukani village in the Vhembe District.

According to the department’s spokesperson Joshua Kwapa, Radzilani reacted with deep anger.

“This appalling crime is a stark reminder of the urgent need for our society to come together to protect our children and ensure that such atrocities are met with the full force of the law,” said Radzilani.

ALSO READ: Police arrest Mpumalanga man for allegedly raping his two daughters

Suspect arrested for assault

According to South African Police Services (Saps), the mother of one of the children saw her daughter walking into the bush and followed her.

She allegedly found her with the other child and observed the suspect sexually assaulting one of the children. She confronted the suspect and he fled the scene.

The victims confirmed that they were sexually assaulted and were taken to the nearest clinic for medical attention. Penetration was confirmed at the clinic.

Saps said the 22-year-old suspect was traced and later apprehended.

The suspect appeared before the Mutale Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

ALSO READ: Former government employee and church deacon sentenced to life for raping niece

Victims and families to be supported

Radzilani added that the department will provide support to the families of the victims.

“We are fully committed to supporting the victims and their families during this unimaginably difficult time,” she said.

She added that the individual responsible must be held accountable and face maximum repercussions under the law.

Two Limpopo boys drown in Ngwaritsi River

In the same province, two minor boys drowned on Sunday in the Ngwaritsi River.

The victims were certified dead on the scene by the Emergency Medical Service.

It is alleged that the 14-year-old boy went inside the river to fish and seemingly struggled to swim and drowned.

“The nine-year-old boy tried to assist but failed, and he also drowned.

“The third one wanted to go inside, but the woman who was bathing at the river screamed to prevent him from entering the river and the community responded and eventually managed to retrieve two bodies floating in the river,” explained Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

According to Saps, investigations are still ongoing.

NOW READ: Stop GBV with harsh punishment