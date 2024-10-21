Police arrest Mpumalanga man for allegedly raping his two daughters

The man was allegedly raping his young daughters while the mother was asleep or watching TV in another room.

A man in Mpumalanga has been arrested for allegedly raping his two daughters, aged six and 10.

The 41-year-old father appeared at Nkomazi Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing three rape counts while the investigation suggested a third daughter may have been sexually abused too.

Accused of raping his own daughters

It is alleged the girls were raped when the mother was asleep or watching TV in another room in their home in Malelane.

Mpumalanga police said the matter was picked up later at the school where the girls’ 13-year-old sister is a learner.

“The victim’s sister shared the disturbing news with her friend at school who later reported it to the teachers,” Colonel Donald Mdhluli said.

“After the school authorities learned about the abuse, the Department of Social Development was activated, and in turn, the matter was reported to the police.”

A preliminary investigation was conducted, and the children were taken to a medical facility for further investigation. This led to the arrest of the biological father of the children on Saturday.

“The incident allegedly took place in the presence of their mother who was either sleeping or watching television during the commission of the crime,” Mdhluli added.

“All the three girls and a boy were removed from their parental house and are currently sheltered at [a] place of safety.”

Acting Provincial Commissioner of the police in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi was disturbed by the incident and condemned any acts of gender-based violence at home or any other place.

General Mkhwanazi welcomed the arrest of the suspect and said justice would be served for the innocent children.

The man was remanded in custody for further investigation and bail application scheduled for 7 November.

Man rapes and chains his son to a pole

Earlier this month, a 54-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape of his eight-year-old son in Peddie, Eastern Cape.

He was also given five years for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm after chaining the boy to a pole inside their home before raping him.

The 54-year-old then locked and left the house. The boy managed to escape, running to a neighbour’s house with the chain still attached to his ankle.

Additional reporting by Enkosi Selane.