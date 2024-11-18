Two Limpopo boys drown in Ngwaritsi River

Saps in Limpopo investigates the drowning of two boys in Ngwaritsi River. Parents warned to prioritise water safety.

A 14-year-old boy and a nine-year-old boy drowned in the Ngwaritsi River on Sunday in Limpopo.

The victims were certified dead on the scene by the Emergency Medical Service.

According to the South African Police Services (Saps), three boys, two aged nine and one aged 14 went to the river to fish.

ALSO READ: Parents told to be vigilant as 15-year-old missing girl found dead

Drowning incident

The older child wanted to get fish while the younger one insisted on returning home.

It is alleged that the 14-year-old boy went inside the water and seemingly struggled to swim and drowned.

“The nine-year-old boy tried to assist but failed, and he also drowned.

“The third one wanted to go inside, but the woman who was bathing at the river screamed to prevent him from entering the river and the community responded and eventually managed to retrieve two bodies floating in the river,” explained Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa vows to shut down shops linked to children food poisoning deaths

Parents urged not to leave children unsupervised

Saps in the Sekhukhune District opened two inquest dockets following the drowning incidents of the boys, with investigations ongoing.

“The circumstances surrounding the drowning incident are being investigated, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death,” Ledwaba added.

Furthermore, the Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, urged parents and guardians to exercise extra care for their children’s safety to avoid unexpected events.

“Parents and guardians are advised not to leave their children swimming unsupervised,” concluded Hadebe.

ALSO READ: No swimming allowed: Warning after 13-year-old drowns in irrigation canal

13-year-old Soweto boy drowns

In a separate incident, a 13-year-old boy was found dead in August after he drowned in the Power Park Dam in Orlando Soweto.

The child and his friends were said to be playing in the dam close to the old cooling towers in Soweto.

The South African Police Service (Saps) and municipal water rescue teams searched the dam after suspicions of drowning. A case was then opened at a nearby police station.

The teams returned in the morning, where they found his body.

“Springtime is here and the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services urges residents to please safeguard children during this season,” stated Cojems spokesperson Xolile Khumalo.

“Please ensure that children stay away from abandoned buildings submerged in water and refrain from swimming in dams and lakes,” Khumalo concluded.

Additional reporting by Jarryd Westerdale

NOW READ: Tragic drowning in KZN claims life of local man