Pupils brandish firearms at Durban school

Pupils have been photographed with a firearm at a secondary school in Durban.

A Durban school has come under spotlight after pupils at the secondary school were allegedly found in possession of 9mm pistol on the school premises. This was revealed by Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) which indicated that two Grade 9 boys were photographed brandishing a loaded weapon.

According to sources, the boys claimed that an uncle had permitted them to bring the firearm to school, leading to them displaying it to fellow pupils.

Moreover, it was revealed that the firearm had been stolen from a pupil’s bag during classes, with its recovery later confirmed.

Witnesses to the incident expressed reluctance to report the matter to the School Governing Body (SGB) or teachers for fear of victimisation, RUSA said.

Pupil expelled for bringing firearm to school

Last year, at Merlewood Primary School, saw the expulsion of a Grade 8 pupil for bringing a firearm and an empty magazine to school, coupled with threats towards a fellow pupil.

According to The South Cast Herald‘s investigation the pupil had taken this drastic measure in response to threats against a girl peer during public transport travels to school.

The threatened girl promptly informed her teacher, leading to the school’s immediate action in involving the police and the Merlewood Community Policing Forum.

While a search initially found no firearm on the expelled pupil, subsequent questioning revealed that he had handed it over to another pupil in fear of being caught.

The firearm and empty magazine were eventually recovered.



At the time, police spokesperson, Sergeant Sibu Ncane, provided insights into the incident at Merlewood Primary School, stating, “Police have opened an enquiry since the child is a juvenile and he was handed over into the care of his parents. The firearm was confiscated by police and will be sent for ballistic testing to determine if it had been used to commit other crimes.”