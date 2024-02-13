Grade 11 pupil stabbed in the head outside school

A Grade 11 pupil in the Western Cape was stabbed in the head after school on Monday afternoon.

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the head on Monday afternoon outside school in the Western Cape. Picture: iStock

A boy was stabbed in the head outside a secondary school in Goodwood Estate, in the Western Cape on Monday afternoon.

“Parow police are investigating an incident that left a 16-year-old boy with a stab wound to his head. According to reports the victim was on his way home from school when he was attacked by a group of boys. The victim was taken to a medical facility for treatment,” said police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg

An assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm case was registered for investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

The Western Cape Education Department confirmed the incident to The Citizen. The school’s name is known but will not be revealed in line with protection of minors regulation.

“An unknown assailant allegedly stabbed a Grade 11 learner outside the school property, and the victim was brought back into the school property and was taken to hospital in an ambulance,” said the Department.

The Departments district support team said they will be at the school on Tuesday to provide counselling to pupils and teachers, and “Saps will investigate the incident. We appeal to anyone with any information that could lead to the arrest,” said the Department.

Meanwhile, last year an 18-year-old pupil at Maope Secondary School, in Bela Bela, was stabbed to death outside the school during a fight.

The Citizen double-checked with the police on the accuracy of the information provided, which states that one of the suspects is a pupil aged 30.

According to the police, two groups of boys had a heated argument, which led to a fight during which the pupil was severely stabbed, sustaining serious injuries on the upper body.

“The victim was immediately transported to the hospital by a community member – who witnessed the incident – but was declared dead on arrival. The deceased has been identified by his family as Photigo Monareng,” Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe sad at the time.