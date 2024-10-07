Mass school shooting: EC cops launch manhunt for heavily armed Qumbu suspects

Yet another EC mass shooting: Six people were killed and four others injured in a deadly 'ambush' at a school in Tina Falls on Sunday night.

Just as the community of Lusikisiki is still reeling in shock following the tragic loss of 18 lives in a mass shooting a week ago, the police have launched a manhunt for eight suspects in yet another devastating Eastern Cape massacre.

This after six Community Policing Forum (CPF) patrollers were brutally gunned down outside a school near Qumbu on Sunday night, 6 October.

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, strongly condemned the senseless “ambush” which also left four others injured at the Lugongozo Junior Secondary School in Tina Falls.

“We have mobilised maximum resources, and we are concerned that those who are working and assisting the police are being targeted and attacked. We will do our best to ensure that those who were behind this mass shooting are apprehended.”

ALSO READ: Lusikisiki massacre raises questions on crime

Qumbu mass shooting: CPF patrollers gunned down

According to police spokesperson, Warrant-Officer Majola Nkohli, a group of eight men, armed with rifles and handguns, reportedly opened fire on the group at around 10.45pm.

He said the patrollers were at a local school and preparing for their evening patrols when they were attacked.

“The unknown suspects are still at large, and the motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage,” added Nkohli.

Call for information

The South African Police Service (Saps) urge anyone with information that could assist the investigating team, to contact the team leader on 082-301-7762.

The information may also be shared via the Crime Stop number on 08600-10111.

Masemola to meet with top EC cops regarding mass shootings

National police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, will be visiting the crime scene later on Monday afternoon.

Masemola is also scheduled to meet with the deputy national commissioner (DNC) for crime detection, Lt Gen Shadrack Sibiya, Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt Gen Nomthetheleli Lillian Mene, as well as the multidisciplinary team deployed to investigate mass shootings in the province.

#sapsHQ [MEDIA INVITATION] The National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola will meet with the DNC for Crime Detection, Lt Gen Shadrack Sibiya , the #sapsEC PC, Lt Gen Mene, and the multidisciplinary team deployed to investigate mass shootings in the province.



This… pic.twitter.com/D8rr4dBm4Z — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) October 7, 2024

The mass shootings come as Saps revealed that it is intensifying its crackdown on serious and violent crime nationwide through its high-density policing strategy, Operation Shanela.

ALSO READ: ‘We’ll not allow criminals to prevail’: Ramaphosa says Lusikisiki shooting won’t go unpunished

EC schools safety summit to follow in wake of mass shooting

The Eastern Cape Education Department has condemned the bloody massacre.

Bhisho Education Department spokesperson, Mali Mtima, said the tragedy came on the eve of the department’s schools safety summit taking place at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) on Tuesday.

“The purpose of the summit is to review and strengthen school safety while also mobilising civil society and the state towards a safe, violence and threat-free teaching and learning environment for both learners and educators in the province.

“The Nelson Mandela education district was selected to host this summit since it has recently become a hot spot for these crimes and schools have been soft targets for criminals,” Mtima explained.

NOW READ: N2 kidnapping: Alize van der Merwe one of two abducted women found