Transport department intern appears for alleged traffic officer job scam

A transport department intern in Mpumalanga was arrested for allegedly soliciting bribes in exchange for traffic officer jobs.

An intern at the department of transport in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, has appeared in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on charges of corruption for allegedly promising traffic officer jobs in exchange for money.

The Limpopo Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit arrested 29-year-old Lutendo Makgoka on Wednesday, 2 April, in a sting operation conducted in the Thohoyandou policing area.

Makgoka’s arrest came after the police received a complaint on Tuesday, 1 April, in which the victim alleged that a person was asking people for money by offering them jobs as traffic officers.

Intern allegedly promising traffic officer jobs for R6 500

According to reports, the suspect was asking for R6 500 from each individual in exchange for a job.

The police reported the case to the provincial Anti-Corruption Unit for further investigation and registered an inquiry docket on the same day.

ALSO READ: Hawks arrest three in R2m fraud scandal at University of Fort Hare

During the sting operation, Makgoka arrived at the designated location where he met with victims and demanded payment.

“Upon receiving the money, the police team immediately approached and arrested him. An amount of R2 000 was recovered from his possession at the time of the arrest,” Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said.

The intern was detained at the Thohoyandou police station until he appeared briefly in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. The court postponed the case to 17 April for a formal bail application.

Bail application on 17 April

The provincial Anti-Corruption Unit, in collaboration with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) Serious Corruption Investigation Unit in Musina, is continuing the investigation.

Mashaba said additional charges may be brought against the suspect as the investigation progresses.

ALSO READ: More court troubles for Edwin Sodi

Thembi Hadebe, the provincial commissioner of police for Limpopo, praised the multidisciplinary teams for their swift response in apprehending the suspect.

“The arrest of this suspect serves as a strong warning that corruption in the ranks of law enforcement will not be tolerated. We commend the detectives for putting a stop to corruption in all its manifestations,” said Hadebe.

The police urged members of the public to report all elements of corruption to maintain the integrity of government institutions.