Ramaphosa saddened by killing of Eastern Cape community patrollers

President Cyril Ramaphosa said government will continue to work with communities to ensure that homes and neighbourhoods are safe.

Ramaphosa made the remarks on Tuesday following the killing of six community patrollers in Tina Falls/Godini near Qumbu in the Eastern Cape late on Sunday night.

The patrollers were reportedly preparing for duty at their base at Lugongozo Senior Secondary School when attackers struck with an assortment of firearms.

Four other people were injured during the attack.

‘Our thoughts are with the families ‘

Ramaphosa offered his deep condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the survivors a speedy recovery.

“Our thoughts are with the families of these community members who died in the course of playing their part to keep their area safe. Following so soon after an equally tragic shooting at Lusikisiki, this new incident saddens and outrages us.

“However, it should also add to our resolve to stop criminals from terrorising communities in the mistaken belief that they’re untouchable. They will be brought to justice alongside anyone who harbours such criminals and does not report information to the authorities,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa welcomed the intensive police investigation into the Tina Falls/Godini incident which the South African Police Service is confident has produced a positive lead.

“Government will continue to work with communities to ensure our homes, neighbourhoods and public spaces are safe and that criminals know they will pay for their deeds.”

‘We have mobilised maximum resources’

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene said a manhunt was launched for the perpetrators.

“We have mobilised maximum resources, and we are concerned that those who are working and assisting the police are being targeted and attacked. We will do our best to ensure that those who are behind this mass shooting are apprehended.

“As the [police], we condemn this incident, and we also extend our condolences to the families of the deceased,” Mene said.

