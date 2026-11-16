Mashaba: ‘I’m not asking for respect, I’m demanding it’

Mashaba rejected what he described as double standards in South African politics.

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba has launched a blistering defence of his party’s political independence, accusing critics, commentators and rival party supporters of trying to bully ActionSA into making coalition decisions that serve their interests rather than those of the party’s voters.

In a strongly worded opinion piece, Mashaba rejects what he described as double standards in South African politics and insists ActionSA will not allow outsiders to dictate its future.

Political disagreements

The outspoken politician said he has reached a point where political disagreement has crossed into disrespect, with some commentators and political figures attempting to undermine both his leadership and ActionSA’s autonomy.

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“Let me make this absolutely clear: ActionSA is an independent political party. We are not an extension of the DA, the ANC, the EFF or any other political organisation,” Mashaba writes.

His intervention comes amid heightened scrutiny over coalition politics following the local government elections, particularly around ActionSA’s willingness to work with parties across the political spectrum.

Critics

Mashaba argued that critics have become obsessed with who ActionSA chooses to work with while ignoring what he sees as the real crisis facing South Africans.

“Where is the same outrage about families living below the breadline? Where are the loud voices demanding urgent intervention for communities without reliable water, electricity, proper sanitation, decent housing and economic opportunities?” he asks.

A significant portion of the opinion piece revisits Mashaba’s contentious relationship with the DA, including his 2019 resignation from the party and later coalition battles in Johannesburg.

DA-led government

He claimed ActionSA worked to save the DA-led government in Johannesburg after the 2021 local government elections and accused the DA of contributing to the coalition’s collapse through its handling of negotiations.

“ActionSA had voted against the motion to remove Mpho Phalatse. We had tried to save that coalition,” he said

Mashaba also points to the DA’s decision to join the ANC-led Government of National Unity (GNU) after the 2024 national election, arguing that many of those who now criticise ActionSA remained silent at the time.

“Where were the people now lecturing us about political consistency? Where were they when the DA was engaging the very party we had collectively committed ourselves to replacing?” he asks.

Coalitions

At the heart of his argument is the belief that coalition agreements should be judged on outcomes rather than political loyalties.

“Coalitions are about governance, accountability, service delivery and the ability to improve people’s lives. They are not permanent marriages between political parties,” Mashaba writes.

He cited the City of Tshwane, led by ActionSA’s Dr Nasiphi Moya through a coalition involving ActionSA, the ANC, the EFF and other parties, as evidence that political rivals can work together when focused on governance.

Mashaba said measurable improvements in municipal finances and reduced debt show that coalition arrangements should be evaluated on performance rather than ideology.

Rebuke

But the opinion piece ultimately reads as a personal rebuke of those questioning his leadership.

“My leadership is not up for auction,” he declares.

In his most striking comments, Mashaba warned critics against attempting to pressure ActionSA into following another party’s agenda.

“To those who believe that they can bully ActionSA into submission, I have a message: you have misunderstood both this organisation and the person leading it.”

Respect

He concludes with an unmistakable message aimed at both supporters and detractors.

“I’m not asking for respect. I’m demanding it.”

For Mashaba, the issue is no longer simply about coalition politics. It is about who gets to decide ActionSA’s future. His answer is unequivocal: ActionSA alone.