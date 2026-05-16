RAF beneficiary among eight kidnapped victims rescued in KZN

'Police are appealing to RAF beneficiaries not to disclose their payouts or brag about the money.'

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have rescued a woman who was kidnapped together with seven others from their home at Chappies Section, Mandeville area in Sundumbili by unknown men in the early hours of Friday morning, 15 May 2026.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the woman had recently received her Road Accident Fund (RAF) payout, and she was taken to a different location after the seven victims were released.

“The seven victims were reportedly released at KwaDabeka a little later. The woman, who recently received her Road Accident Fund (RAF) payout, was taken to an unknown location,” said Netshiunda.

Kidnappers located

In a media statement, Netshiunda explained that the provincial Tracking Team was activated and officers took no time to locate one of the two vehicles which were used in the kidnapping, and arrested three suspects.

“Investigations led police to Phoenix, where the victim, who is in her mid to late 30s, was found unharmed,” he added.

Police ask RAF beneficiaries to be quiet

Netshiunda said police are asking RAF beneficiaries not to brag about payouts, as it places their lives in danger.

“Police are appealing to RAF beneficiaries not to disclose their payouts or brag about the money.

“The suspects attempted several transactions to no avail; however, they managed to make purchases amounting to R30 000,” he added.

The arrested suspects will appear in court soon. The search is on for more possible suspects.