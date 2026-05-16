In case you missed it: Brown Mogotsi fights back | Motsoaledi on NHI | Police make arrests in viral gun video

Catch up on the biggest stories of Saturday, 16 May 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In today’s news, political fixer Brown Mogotsi’s lawyer, Makau William Sekgatja, says they are considering suing the state for malicious prosecution and unlawful arrest.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says his comments on the National Health Insurance (NHI) case heard in the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) earlier this month were not meant to undermine the judiciary.

Furthermore, a social media video showing two women handling firearms indoors has led to the arrest of two men, the South African Police Service (Saps) confirmed on Friday, 15 May 2026.

Weather tomorrow: 17 April 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast a cool start to the day across much of South Africa, with fog patches affecting several provinces on Sunday morning.

Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and parts of the Free State can expect cloudy conditions in the morning, while isolated showers are forecast for areas in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal. Read full forecast here.

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Brown Mogotsi plans to sue the state for unlawful arrest

Political fixer Brown Mogotsi was arrested on Friday on charges of defeating the ends of justice. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Political fixer Brown Mogotsi’s lawyer, Makau William Sekgatja, says they are looking into suing the state for malicious prosecution and unlawful arrest.

Mogotsi was arrested on Friday evening, 15 May 2026, after his appearance at the Madlanga Commission, where he spent hours refusing to answer questions asked by chief evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson, stating, “I’m not going to incriminate myself”.

However, his arrest is not related to the Commission. The political fixer was arrested for allegedly faking his own assassination attempt in Vosloorus, Gauteng.

CONTINUE READING: Brown Mogotsi plans to sue the state for unlawful arrest

Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says his comments on the National Health Insurance (NHI) case heard in the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) earlier this month were not meant to undermine the judiciary.

Speaking at an event commemorating International Nurses Day in KuGompo City on Monday, 11 May, Motsoaledi reportedly said: “I was looking at those judges in their eyes (during the NHI court case). They are beneficiaries of the same system that I am talking about, but they must (preside over a) judgment.”

On Friday, Motsoaledi clarified his comments, saying they were meant to demonstrate the systemic challenges caused by gross inequalities within the country’s two-tiered health system, characterised by a well-resourced, heavily state-subsidised private sector that caters for a privileged minority, while the majority depend on an under-resourced public sector.

CONTINUE READING: ‘I fully trust the judiciary’: Motsoaledi clarifies controversial NHI comments

Two suspects arrested in Thembisa as police search for women in viral gun video

Two women in viral vide: Picture: South African Police Service (Saps)

A social media video showing two women handling firearms indoors has led to the arrest of two men, the South African Police Service (Saps) confirmed on Friday, 15 May 2026.

The widely shared clip shows the women laughing while cocking pistols and pointing them at one another.

One of the firearms appears to be without a magazine, but authorities have stressed that the behaviour remains dangerous and unlawful.

CONTINUE READING: Two suspects arrested in Thembisa as police search for women in viral gun video

Ad hoc committee worried about leaks as Mkhwanazi probe enters final phase

MPs during Parliament’s ad hoc committee inquiry at the Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town on 10 February 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has entered the final stretch of its work, with its report expected to be completed in early June.

Having wrapped up its witness testimonies in March 2026, the committee has shifted focus to consolidating evidence into a final report. MPs met virtually on Friday, 15 May, to assess progress and confirm timelines for concluding their work.

This follows a fifth extension granted by National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza after the committee failed to meet its April deadline. Its mandate is now due to expire on 12 June 2026.

CONTINUE READING: Ad hoc committee worried about leaks as Mkhwanazi probe enters final phase

Johannesburg Human Settlements MMC Mlungisi Mabaso announced as the city’s mayoral candidate on Saturday, 16 May 2026 at Soweto. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

Velenkosini Hlabisa, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) president, named 36-year-old Mlungisi Mabaso as the party’s mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg (CoJ) on Saturday. The announcement comes ahead of the municipal elections taking place in November.

Mabaso is MMC for Human Settlements in the CoJ and serves as the national secretary of the IFP Youth Brigade. Thus far, he is the youngest in the race to be Joburg mayor and will face the DA’s Helen Zille and ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba for the title.

In his acceptance speech, he said one of his top priorities as mayor of Joburg will be youth empowerment.

CONTINUE READING: IFP’s 36-year-old Joburg mayoral candidate targets youth unemployment [VIDEO]

Yesterday’s news recap

READ HERE: Brown Mogotsi back in Madlanga hot seat | Eskom launches staff discipline | ‘Don’t delay flu jab’