Hawks investigate R9m rhino horn stockpile theft

Compiled by Devina Haripersad

The theft of 51 rhino horns worth approximately R9 million from the North West Parks and Tourism Board premises, in Mahikeng, has sparked an investigation by the Hawks.

According to reports, two individuals wearing balaclavas forcefully entered the premises in the early hours of Monday morning and managed to breach the secure safe where the keys to the rhino horn stockpile were kept.

Using the stolen keys, the suspects gained access to the valuable rhino horns.

Lieutenant Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula from the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation in Mahikeng confirmed the ongoing investigation.

“We are currently investigating the case of 51 stolen rhino horns, with an estimated value of R9 million, from the North West Parks board.”

No arrests have been made thus far, and a case of burglary has been opened in relation to the incident. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward and contact Warrant Officer Sehularo on 082 337 8809.

Concern for rhino horn stockpiles

The brazen theft has raised concerns among officials.

DA Shadow Minister of Environment, Forestry, and Fisheries Dave Bryant expressed worry about the safety of rhino horn stockpiles.

He highlighted the potential risk to entities, such as SANParks, which manages other stockpiles. This as criminal gangs may target them due to the high value and sophistication involved.

Ensuring the security and protection of rhino horns has become a crucial matter in light of this audacious theft.

Hefty sentence handed to rhino poachers

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the six individuals who had been convicted in September 2022 for poaching rhino horns at various game reserves in the Eastern Cape between 2016 and 2018, found themselves back in legal trouble.

According to police reports, five out of the six accused had managed to escape from Waainek Prison, in Makhanda, in October 2022.

However, they were apprehended again in May this year, leading to the opening of another case against them for escape from lawful custody.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed that all six accused had originally been found guilty on charges related to their involvement in a conspiracy to poach rhinos. Their escape highlighted the challenges faced by authorities in ensuring the secure detention of convicted criminals.

Hawks swoop on Chinese national

In a separate incident that took place last month, a 59-year-old Chinese woman was arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation, in collaboration with the Ekurhuleni Metro Police, for the possession of rhino horns.

Police said that the suspect had initially been granted bail in the amount of R100,000 by the Germiston Regional Court on 10 June 2019. However, she failed to appear in court as scheduled, leading to the forfeiture of her bail money to the State and the issuance of an arrest warrant.