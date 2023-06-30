Five Saps members arrested for ‘money crimes’

Compiled by Devina Haripersad

A series of arrests carried out by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) Serious Corruption Investigation Unit, resulting in the arrest of five members of the South African Police Service (Saps) between the ages of 38 and 50.

According to a police report, the arrests took place on 28 and 29 June 2023, following two separate incidents involving alleged corruption within the ranks.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli, explained that in the first incident, a female lieutenant colonel, aged 47, was arrested on 28 June 2023 in Vereeniging on charges of fraud.

“The officer, who was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel in Kestell in 2012, failed to reside in Kestell as required. Instead, she reportedly used an official vehicle to commute between Bethlehem and Kestell for work purposes,” he said.

Subsequently, she allegedly submitted a fraudulent claim for resettlement costs exceeding R19 000, despite not relocating to Kestell.

“Resettlement costs are typically granted to Saps members appointed to positions outside their primary place of residence,” he said.

Serious Corruption Investigation Unit

Mohobeleli confirmed that the case was referred to the Serious Corruption Investigation Unit in Bloemfontein.

Consequently, a warrant for the officer’s arrest was issued. She is scheduled to appear before the Kestell Magistrate’s Court on 12 July 2023, to face charges related to the fraud allegations.

In a separate incident, four members attached to the Kroonstad K9 Unit and Zamdela Saps were arrested by the Hawks’ Welkom Serious Corruption Investigation Unit on 29 June 2023.

“The four individuals stand accused of embezzling approximately R1 million that had been recovered from members of the public involved in a cash-in-transit heist in Sasolburg, in 2022,” Mohobeleli said.

Rather than properly registering the confiscated money within the Saps store, the police officials in question allegedly pocketed the funds for personal gain. Following an extensive investigation conducted by the Welkom Serious Corruption team, a warrant was issued for the arrest of the four suspects, which was executed on 29 June.

“They are set to appear in the Sasolburg Magistrate’s Court on 30 June 2023, facing charges of theft, defeating the ends of justice, and money laundering. The imminent arrest of a fifth suspect, who is also a member of the Saps, is anticipated.

Major General Mokgadi Bokaba, the head of the Hawks in the Free State, expressed dismay over the actions of these officers, who betrayed their oath and engaged in corrupt practices.

Assuring the public of their unwavering commitment to combating corruption, including within their own ranks, Bokaba said: “It is our constitutional duty to root out corrupt elements and restore the trust of South Africans in the police force. Rest assured, there will be further arrests as we assert our independence and that of the state”.