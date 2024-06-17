Robbers remorse?! Criminals return stolen items to woman robbed at gunpoint

'What country?' According to the victim, the robbers even compensated her for the bodily harm she sustained during the incident.

A woman shared pictures of the money and bloody handbag she got back after being robbed at gunpoint. Pictures: TikTok/ @noriah_p

In a surprising twist of fate, robbers returned the items they stole from their unsuspecting victim. Even more baffling is the fact that the criminals allegedly also compensated the woman for the injuries she sustained during her nightmare ordeal.

A recent post by TikTokker @noria_p on the popular video and picture sharing platform left netizens stunned.

The woman captioned her post: “POV: You got robbed at gunpoint, and they later bring your stuff back and compensate you for hurting you.”

Robbers return stolen items to victim

She then goes on to share some photos of herself with her head bandaged up, her bloodied top, her Luella handbag which the robbers allegedly returned to her.

Her post also features a photo of some banknotes which could be the “compensation” she refers to in her caption.

‘Can I have your sangoma’s number?’ Mzansi reacts in disbelief

It is unclear where and when the incident took place, but social media users were quick to react, expressing their disbelief at the robbers’ baffling return and “gesture of goodwill”.

@thabo485: “What country? Definitely not South Africa”.

@MaSompisi: “I once got mugged. They then accompanied us, so we don’t get mugged twice.”

@mashuvhoflorence: “Which god are you serving, my sister? Tell us, because I also need him. He is good.”

@thatorykz: “Well, they realised they robbed the wrong person. It’s better to show remorse and apologise.”

@deano1yster: “Can I have your sangoma’s number, please? I want to see something.”

Some TikTok users shared some equally bizarre experiences.

Bay robber’s watery grave

The Citizen recently reported on a toy gun-wielding robbery suspect who drowned in rough seas at a popular Humewood beach in Gqeberha while he was fleeing from the police.

The victim – whose body washed ashore on Kings Beach – was caught red-handed robbing a 36-year-old man of his cellphone in Beach Road at Brookes Hill.

His 39-year-old accomplice was arrested by the police.

