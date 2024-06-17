Youth Day tragedy: Bay teenagers gunned down by balaclava-clad men

Two teenagers were killed and three others injured in a surprise attack when Youth Day took a deadly turn.

Two teenagers were killed in a tavern shooting on Youth Day. Picture: iStock

A tavern in Nelson Mandela Bay was rocked by a shock incident which saw two teenagers being gunned down and another three patrons injured on Sunday, 16 June.

Police were called to the scene in Bhabhatane Street, Walmer, where the two bodies were found.

According to Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, five armed men wearing balaclavas entered the tavern at about 11pm on Youth Day and started shooting at patrons.

ALSO READ: Only in SA: Criminals are now ‘smoking’ stolen fibre cables

Youth Day shooting claims lives of teenagers

Naidu said an 18-year-old female and male died at the scene while two men and a woman were injured.

Two cases of murder and three of attempted murder are under investigation.

The motive and the suspects are unknown at this stage. Naidu confirmed that the case has been handed over to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit.

The names of the teenagers have not yet been released.

ALSO READ: Crime trend alert: SA thieves are now targeting homes for these items

Cases of murder, attempted murder

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene has expressed his outraged by the tragic shooting which occurred on Youth Day – a day meant to celebrate and honour the youth of our nation.

Mene called on the team of specialised investigators to bring those responsible to book.

“We appeal to the community for assistance in this critical investigation and urge anyone with information related to the incident to come forward. Your co-operation is vital in helping us solve this case and prevent further violence in our community,” said Mene.

NOW READ: Watery grave: Toy gun-wielding robbery suspect drowns while fleeing from cops