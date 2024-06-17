Crime and courts

Home » News » South Africa » Crime and courts

Avatar photo

By Cornelia Le Roux

Digital Deputy News Editor

3 minute read

17 Jun 2024

02:11 pm

Youth Day tragedy: Bay teenagers gunned down by balaclava-clad men

Two teenagers were killed and three others injured in a surprise attack when Youth Day took a deadly turn.

teenagers youth day tavern killed in shooting

Two teenagers were killed in a tavern shooting on Youth Day. Picture: iStock

A tavern in Nelson Mandela Bay was rocked by a shock incident which saw two teenagers being gunned down and another three patrons injured on Sunday, 16 June.

Police were called to the scene in Bhabhatane Street, Walmer, where the two bodies were found.

According to Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, five armed men wearing balaclavas entered the tavern at about 11pm on Youth Day and started shooting at patrons.

ALSO READ: Only in SA: Criminals are now ‘smoking’ stolen fibre cables

Youth Day shooting claims lives of teenagers

Naidu said an 18-year-old female and male died at the scene while two men and a woman were injured.

Two cases of murder and three of attempted murder are under investigation.

The motive and the suspects are unknown at this stage. Naidu confirmed that the case has been handed over to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit.

The names of the teenagers have not yet been released.

ALSO READ: Crime trend alert: SA thieves are now targeting homes for these items

Cases of murder, attempted murder

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene has expressed his outraged by the tragic shooting which occurred on Youth Day – a day meant to celebrate and honour the youth of our nation.

Mene called on the team of specialised investigators to bring those responsible to book.

“We appeal to the community for assistance in this critical investigation and urge anyone with information related to the incident to come forward. Your co-operation is vital in helping us solve this case and prevent further violence in our community,” said Mene.

NOW READ: Watery grave: Toy gun-wielding robbery suspect drowns while fleeing from cops

Read more on these topics

Gqeberha Murder South African Police Service (SAPS) Youth Day

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics WATCH: ‘There is no government of national unity in SA’ – Zuma
Opinion Fathers Day: Cherish and celebrate your dad every day
News Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni dies
Elections ‘You mentioned 9 wasted years, we should add your last five to it’: Ramaphosa slammed in victory
News SA’s 7th administration premiers: Dr Phophi Ramathuba is Limpopo’s first female premier

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES