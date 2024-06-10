Four suspected robbers killed in shootout with KZN police

The suspects were killed in a shootout that left police officers unharmed.

Four suspected robbers have been killed in a shootout with police at a mall in Harding, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

According to police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda, a multidisciplinary team consisting of the Hawks and the anti-gang unit, among others, received information about a planned robbery at a mall in Harding.

On Monday, a man went to a bank at the mall to withdraw money, only to be robbed of his money.

A shootout ensued after the robbers spotted the police officers.

More shooting incidences

In a separate incident, Eastern Cape police are investigating a double murder and an inquest following the discovery of three bodies in Bluewater Bay on Sunday.

“It is alleged that at about 4:20 pm, neighbours heard several gunshots from a house in Brian Crescent and contacted police. The deceased persons sustained gunshot wounds,” said Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

They were identified as 46-year-old Mbulelo Nkqayana, a municipal employee, his wife, 37-year-old Yolisa Nkqayana and their daughter 11-year-old Kazimla Nkqayana.

Police found a 9mm firearm next to the man.

The motive for the shooting is yet to be established.

In another incident, Western Cape detectives attached to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the circumstances of multiple murders in Khayelitsha.

According to Colonel Andrè Traut, unknown gunmen entered a barber shop on Gqrwarha Street in Khayelitsha and opened fire at the occupants of the premises on Saturday afternoon.

The gunmen killed two minors and an adult aged 30, and injured three other minors aged between 11 and 15.

They were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be apprehended. The motive for the triple murder is yet to be determined.





