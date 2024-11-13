Inside job? Two arrests in ‘Freddy Gums’ murder case as cops probe life insurance motive

Police have arrested two supects for the apparent hit on 'Noem My Skollie' actor David Manuel involving family members.

‘Noem My Skollie’ actor David Manuel was tragically gunned down in Gugulethu. Pictures: YouTube screengrab and supplied

In a dramatic twist in the investigation of the murder of David Manuel, it has come to light that the award-winning actor may have been murdered for insurance money.

Manuel, who starred in the role of 28s prison gang leader “Freddy Gums” in the 2016 blockbuster Noem My Skollie, and a friend was shot and killed last month in Cape Town’s gang-ridden township of Gugulethu.

The 46-year-old actor and Alfonso Fisher were found with multiple gunshot wounds when police arrived on the scene in the wake of the fatal shooting on 8 October.

Two arrested for murder of ‘Noem My Skollie’ star David Manuel

Western Cape police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, said the arrest of a man and woman, aged 30 and 40, on Tuesday followed an intensive investigation.

“The investigation revealed that life insurance policies were taken out by family members which was identified as a possible motive,” Twigg revealed.

He said the two suspects, taken into custody on Tuesday, will appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 14 November on charges of murder and fraud.

Twigg said the possibility of more arrests were not excluded.

From skollie to star…

Manuel played the role of “Freddy Gums”, a 28s prison gang leader in the 2016 movie Noem My Skollie.

During filming of the gripping movie, based on the life of scriptwriter John W Fredericks, Manuel was out on parole after spending nine years behind bars.

David Manuel on the set of ‘Noem My Skollie’. Picture Facebook/ Noem My Skollie

The Gugulethu actor also featured in danZ! (2017) and Number 37 (2018).

Manuel won the Best Supporting Actor award for his powerful performance as the hard-nosed Freddy Gums, while Noem My Skollie won Best Film Award at The African Film Festival (TAFF) in July 2017.

