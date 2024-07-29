Don’t be heavy-handed: ‘Libyan military camp’ warning

Expert says Libyans came from 'a country in conflict' and training them required getting 'necessary approval from authorities'

Large tents were discovered at the suspected military camp in White River, Mpumalanga. Picture: Supplied/Saps

While Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has maintained the Mpumalanga-based Milites Dei Security Services (MDSS) – currently under investigation – conducted military exercises under the guise of security training, an expert yesterday cautioned against heavy-handedness in dealing with MDSS which, he said, could be legally compliant.

Considering the nature of training offered by the MDSS, there was a thin line between military and security, said Institute for Security Studies (ISS) senior researcher Willem Els, adding South Africa had several such institutions operating legally in the country.

‘Don’t jump on the bandwagon’

With police having arrested 95 Libyan citizens undergoing paramilitary and security training by the MDSS in White River, Els warned the SA Police Service should avoid finding itself liable for millions in a lawsuit, should its case prove to be weak.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber has revoked visas granted to the Libyan group by the department, it claimed was obtained with “misrepresentations” in Tunisia – rendering the Libyans’ stay in South Africa illegal.

“We have to stand back on this matter and not ride on the wave without making sense of what is happening,” said Els.

“I would caution people not to jump on the bandwagon until we get proof of the investigation that the company has overstepped its mandate.

“We must understand the line between the military and security training is very blurred. “At the moment we cannot make sense of what is happening at the White River training base.

“If the company has overstepped the boundaries – having crossed the line in terms of the mandate – then that is reason for concern,” he said.

“South Africa has a lot of expertise, with training involvement in such countries as Afghanistan and Libya. “We should not be too harsh on the MDSS, because there are a few kinds of such camps I have seen in South Africa in Thaba zimbi and Graaff-Reinet.

“It has also been cheaper for people from other countries to come and train here,” said Els.

‘Security should be properly trained’

Against a background of South Africa being a violent country, Els said it was expected for the security training to be intense.

He said: “If you look at the Psira (Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority) accreditation, a security guard is not only trained in carrying a baton.

“If you look at the group website, you will see that they provide bodyguard and anti-poaching training, where you need a more military-style approach.

“Security should be properly trained to deal with criminals – some coming from neighbouring countries – more violent and militarised.

“For any training provided, security companies have to provide training which is Saqa (South African Qualifications Authority) approved,” Els said.

“Police have to gather intelligence information, because at face value, we cannot easily make any declaration.

“A thorough investigation to produce evidence is crucial in proving prima facie evidence against the training company and determining whether these people (Libyans) lied to the department of home affairs.”

Approval needed to train Libyans

However, Els said the Libyans came from “a country in conflict” and training them required getting “necessary approval from authorities”.

“While Libya is in control of a coalition government, it is a country in conflict, with almost 70% of the country controlled by the militia – supported by Egypt and the UAE (United Arab Emirates) – recognised by the United Nations.

“Another concern here could be that the country is controlled by tribal militia, with the influence of Isis and al-Qaeda being evident, making things so much complicated.

“They are operating in Mali, Niger and other countries in conflict. “If what we are dealing with is military training, it opens a new can of worms,” said Els.

Multi-million-rand lawsuit

He said police should have “a water-tight case, lest there be a multi-million-rand lawsuit from the affected company”.

“The Saps is currently paying lawsuits totalling R2.6 billion – a matter of great concern.

“Let us cut off all the hype and emotion, look at the facts and be rational in dealing with this matter.”