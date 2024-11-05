Police officer accidentally shoots and kills colleague during KZN operation

The incident occurred in Boboyi near Port Shepstone.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has confirmed it is investigating a case of culpable homicide after a police officer accidentally shot and killed one colleague and injured another in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The incident occurred on Sunday near Nobamba School in Boboyi, Port Shepstone, when Public Order Police (POP) members and the Port Shepstone K-9 Unit conducted an operation to locate a person allegedly involved in a domestic dispute.

Shooting

Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping told The Citizen, six POP members and two K-9 members responded to the complaint.

“It is alleged that when police officers were busy with the tactical move to subdue the person allegedly involved in a domestic violence issue a stun-grenade was placed inside the one room. One police officer allegedly thought that they were under attack.”

Shuping said the officer opened fire and “accidently” shot two of her colleagues.

“One police officer was shot and killed and the other was injured and taken to hospital. The incident was reported to IPID for investigation and the directorate is investigating charges of culpable homicide and negligent discharge of a firearm.”

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu expressed condolences to the family of the deceased officer and called for greater caution in future operations.

“Our thoughts are especially with the family of the Public Order Police member who lost his life in this unfortunate event. We also send our prayers for the full recovery of the K-9 Unit member who sustained injuries and remain committed to supporting those impacted by this tragedy and will do everything possible to ensure that such incidents are prevented in the future,” said Mchunu.

“We urge IPID to expedite their inquiries to provide clarity and closure to all affected parties as soon as possible. This investigation is essential in ensuring accountability and in learning valuable lessons to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

“We call on all law enforcement teams to exercise utmost caution in planning and executing operations, particularly those involving high-risk situations. It is vital to reinforce protocols, ensure clear communication, and employ the highest standards of safety to protect both our officers and the communities they serve.”

Off-duty officer killed

In a separate incident, police have opened an inquest docket after an off-duty sergeant was fatally wounded during a shootout with her colleagues in the Eastern Cape.

The officer was shot by members from Tactical Response Team (TRT) in Mqanduli on Sunday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said it is alleged that members from Mthatha TRT acted on intelligence information about armed suspects at a bottle store in Dobe location in the area of Mqanduli.

“It is further alleged that when the suspects spotted the police, they started running in different directions, but one suspect who was at the entrance of the bottle store opened fire. Police retaliated by returning fire.”

Nkohli said a 42-year-old suspect was fatally wounded, while other suspects managed to flee.

He said on further investigation, it was discovered that deceased suspect was an off-duty police Sergeant stationed at Madeira SAPS in the OR Tambo District.

