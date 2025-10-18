Seven men shot dead in Philippi East

On Thursday, an intelligence-led operation discovered firearms at a house in Dassen Street, Langebaan.

The community of Philippi East has again found itself in the spotlight for another mass shooting, which is slowly becoming a norm in the province.

Police in the Western Cape have launched a manhunt following the fatal shooting of seven men, aged between 20 and 30, in Road 53, Better Life, Philippi East, on Friday night.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said detectives attached to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit have been assigned to the case and are pursuing every available lead to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attack.

The motive for the shooting has not been determined, although unconfirmed reports suggest it may be related to extortion.

Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, expressed concern about the level of violence in the province. He appealed to community members to assist police by sharing any information that could aid the investigation.

“Community cooperation is crucial in bringing those responsible to book and restoring safety to our neighbourhoods,” said Patekile.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS mobile application.

Firearms seized

On Thursday, another operation was conducted where a search and seizure warrant was executed at a house in Dassen Street, Langebaan.

Police have alleged that the owner of the premises had ties to a local gang in Kensington.

“On arrival, members spoke to an Algerian citizen, who explained that the owner was not at home, but currently on a farm in Hopefield. The homeowner was contacted, who indicated that he is out of the country,” said Captain Frederick C. van Wyk.

“The purpose of the search warrant was explained to the Algerian citizen, and he was requested to accompany SAPS as the premises were searched.”

Officials started their search in the garage and noticed four safes. On one safe, a key was found and opened in the presence of the Algerian citizen. It contained various calibre ammunition.

ALSO READ: Police maintain presence in Mitchells Plain following fatal shooting of teenagers

Another safe, which appeared to be tampered with, was opened with a crowbar by the members. This safe contained five .22 rifles, two shotguns, two 7.65 pistols, one .38 special revolver and a .22 revolver.

The other two safes were opened, but nothing illegal was found in them. All firearms and ammunition were taken to Langebaan Saps, where they were booked in.

The owner of the property has three firearms registered in his name, of which one, the .38 special, was seized. The other two firearms, a shotgun and a rifle, were not found on the premises.

The following firearms and ammunition were seized

One double-barreled shotgun, of which the owner is deceased.

One airgun rifle, two .22 rifles without serial numbers

One .22 rifle with a telescope. Owner deceased.

One .22 rifle with a telescope. Outdoor and All Pty Ltd, Meyerton, not reported as stolen.

One Mossberg shotgun, for which the owner is deceased.

One .38 special revolver registered to the suspect.

One Mauser 7.65 pistol registered for Metropolitan Security Services, Johannesburg. Not reported stolen.

One Celcado revolver, for which the owner is deceased.

One .22 pistol, of which the owner is deceased.

Seven magazines and an assortment of rounds.

The Provincial Criminal Record Centre has dispatched a team to conduct further investigation on the seized items.

Investigations continue.



READ NEXT: Who is behind this? Police operation uncovers arms cache, shooting target at Mitchells Plain home