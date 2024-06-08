Seven Sars officials nabbed for R653 million fraud, two others’ arrest pending

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks, have pounced on seven suspects allegedly involved in tax fraud more than R650 million.

Seven of nine people were arrested in Limpopo, Gauteng, Free State, and the Eastern Cape between Thursday and Friday.

Illegal transactions

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the four women and three men were former and current employees of the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

“The arrest of two outstanding wanted suspects is imminent,” Free State Hawks spokesperson, Zweli Mohobeleli said in a joint statement.

The accused allegedly facilitated at least 333 illegal transactions amounting to R653 500 455.28 between 2018 and 2019.

The Sars employees were stationed at the Ficksburg Bridge, Maseru Bridge and Vanrooyenshek Bridge.

“Sars confirms that five of these employees went through the disciplinary process and were found guilty and dismissed.

“Two employees resigned, pending the disciplinary process. One employee who went through the same process was issued with a final written warning and the other two of the nine are currently undergoing the disciplinary process,” Mohobeleli said.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has since welcomed the arrests.

“[The NPA] envisages that these arrests will send a clear message to other perpetrators of corruption and fraud-related offences.”

The suspects will appear in the Ladybrand Magistrate’s Court in the Free State on Monday.

They are facing of charges of fraud, money laundering, as well as contravention of the Tax Administration Act, Customs and Excise Act, and Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

Mother, daughter charged

Last month, a mother and her daughter from Mpumalanga were charged for defrauding Sars of more than R90 000.

Mary Joyce Mlangeni and Ntombizodwa Siphesihle Thompson were arrested and charged with fraud and contravention of the Tax Administration Act.

It is alleged that during March 2015, Mlangeni and her 34-year-old daughter submitted false information and fraudulent tax returns to Sars in March 2015.

This resulted in Sars incurring a loss amounting to just over R90 000.

The original claim submitted was for R48 million, but only R90 200 was paid into the FNB business account of Mlangeni’s company called Lutshango Security and Trading.

The 67-year-old and her daughter were granted bail of R5 000 and R3 000 each by the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court following their arrest.

The suspects will return to court on 28 June.