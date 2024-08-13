‘Corruption within our police will not be tolerated’: Mchunu on SAPS following arrest of four cops and co-accused

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu confirmed disciplinary action against four crime intelligence officers involved in corruption, extortion and assault.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has confirmed that an internal disciplinary process will be instituted against four crime intelligence officers for corruption, extortion, kidnapping, and assault.

“Let me be unequivocally clear: corruption within our police will not be tolerated,” Mchunu said in a statement posted on social media on Tuesday.

Four officers, two civilians arrested

This comes after the Hawks announced on Monday that four crime intelligence officers and two civilians from Johannesburg were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a man in January 2024, transferring R180 000 out of his bank account, and abandoning him in Roodepoort.

The minister has confirmed that one of the arrested civilians is a First National Bank (FNB) employee.

The suspects, dressed in civilian clothing, approached the victim and took him to the Fairlands police station, where they falsely claimed to be investigating a fraud case against the man.

“They took him to his house in Fourways, assaulted him, took his phone, and transferred R180 000 from his bank account into one of theirs. They then threatened him before they dropped him off in Roodepoort,” Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said.

The six suspects appeared at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday and were granted R3 000 bail each.

Four crime intelligence officers and two civilians were arrested in Johannesburg for kidnapping, extortion, and corruption, following the abduction of a man in January 2024. Pictures: Supplied/Hawks.

Internal disciplinary processes against officers

Reacting to the incident, Mchunu said the actions of the four officers betrayed the public’s trust and were a violation of the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) principles of honour, integrity, and service.

He added that it was worse that the officers were attached to the crime intelligence unit.

“Such conduct is not only criminal but deeply dishonourable. We will not allow any further erosion of confidence that the public has in law enforcement agencies,” the minister said.

Mchunu said, as a matter of urgency, internal disciplinary processes will be instituted against the police officers.

He also commended the investigating officers who nabbed the suspects.

“As the minister of police, I assure the public that we will continue to root out corruption wherever it may exist within our ranks,” said the minister.