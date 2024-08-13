News

13 Aug 2024

Search for missing Reza Saloojee continues at Vaal Dam [VIDEO]

Reza Saloojee was on a fishing trip with his family when he was reportedly swept away by a strong current.

The search is continuing for Reza Saloojee after he went missing at the Vaal Dam. Photo: X/@Abramjee

The search continues for the Grade 12 head boy of Greenside High School in Johannesburg, who went missing at the Vaal Dam.

It is understood Reza Saloojee was on a fishing trip with his family when he was reportedly swept away by a strong current at the Vaal Dam on Sunday afternoon.

Reza went into the water to try and retrieve some belongings when he disappeared.

Watch police divers searching for Reza Saloojee

Gauteng police spokesperson Noxolo Kweza told The Citizen police divers were on the scene for a second day after a missing person’s case was registered.

Reza’s father Bilal Saloojee told News24 said they are devastated by the incident.

“What happened was sudden. We are devastated. We are in shock. I hope we will find him soon.”

Bilal Saloojee added he was optimistic his son would be found after police divers continued their search for the 18-year-old.

“They returned early on Monday morning to continue with their search. There is a strong possibility that he had drowned, although we don’t have confirmation. We are waiting to see what happens,” said Bilal.

Pupil deaths

Meanwhile, three primary school pupils in Gauteng died on Monday from suspected food poisoning, and one secondary school pupil died from suspected rat poison ingestion.

In a separate and “equally tragic event”, Chiloane was “deeply saddened” to have learned of the death of a grade 8 pupil from Tsakane Secondary School in Ekurhuleni, also on Monday.

The department said two grade 8 girl pupils allegedly ingested rat poison on the school premises during school hours.

One pupil was declared dead at the school, while the other was hospitalised.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane expressed deep sadness over the incidents, while police are conducting an investigation.

Chiloane said he and his department were “heartbroken by the tragic loss of these young lives”.

The MEC also encouraged pupils to seek emotional support instead of taking their own lives, as it appears the grade 8 pupil may have done.

Additional reporting by Nicholas Zaal

