Six convicted for mob justice murder in Free State

The Bethlehem Regional Court handed down sentences ranging from 18 to 25 years for brutal killing of Moratwe Mofokeng.

Six men have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms for the brutal mob justice murder of Moratwe Mofokeng in Bohlokong, Free State, in June 2024.

The conviction follows a successful prosecution by the Thabo Mofutsanyana District Executive Detectives and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The Bethlehem Regional Court, presided over by Magistrate Matshaya, convicted all six accused on 11 November 2025. State Prosecutor Jaco Scholtz led the case, with Detective Warrant Officer Bobo Hlabi of the Thabo Mofutsanyana District Detective Service conducting the investigation.

Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring confirmed the sentences and emphasised the court’s strong stance against vigilante violence.

“On 11 November 2025, the Bethlehem Regional Court sent a strong message to the community that crime does not pay, particularly in matters of mob justice, which has become prevalent in some parts of Bohlokong where community members take the law into their own hands instead of involving the police,” he said.

Eric Mabe (26), Tshepo Mofokeng (25), and Thabang Moloi (24) each received 18 years’ direct imprisonment for murder. The three ringleaders, Thabo Mdledle Shabangu (28), Mosuwane Mokoena (29), and Lefu Patrick Shabangu (30), were handed harsher sentences of 25 years’ direct imprisonment each.

The fatal attack

The fatal incident occurred on 29 June 2024 when Mofokeng was chased from a local tavern by a group of accused. According to Mophiring, the victim attempted to escape by hiding on the roof of a nearby shack, but the attackers discovered his location and began stoning him.

After jumping from the roof in a desperate attempt to flee, Mofokeng was caught by his pursuers.

“He was then assaulted with bricks, bottles, booted feet, and knives,” Mophiring said.

“Some community members attempted to intervene but were threatened with violence by the accused. The victim later succumbed to his injuries.”

Police condemn vigilante justice

The South African Police Service (Saps) has strongly condemned the act of mob justice, warning that vigilantism is a criminal offence with devastating consequences.

Mophiring stressed that taking the law into one’s own hands affects both victims’ and perpetrators’ families.

“No individual has the right to take another person’s life, even if they suspect that person of a crime. We urge all community members to report crimes to the police and allow the justice system to take its course. Let us resolve our differences through dialogue and lawful means, not violence,” he said.

