Six nabbed for stock theft worth over R6m in Eastern Cape

'It is a challenge to prosecute suspects if the stock is not branded.'

A two-week operation targeting stock theft in the Eastern Cape resulted in multiple arrests and the recovery of livestock worth over R6 million.

Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the provincial task team, comprising various law enforcement units, conducted the operation across four districts from 23 September to 4 October.

Six suspects were apprehended during the operation, with some already facing other crimes linked to stock theft.

The operation targeted four hot-spot districts: Alfred Nzo, OR Tambo, Chris Hani, and Amathole.

It involved members from various units, including the Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit, Visible Policing, Mounted Unit, Crime Intelligence, K-9, Airwing, Immigration Office, and the Department of Health.

Six arrested for contravening the Stock Theft Act

Asakhe Tshekula, a 20-year-old man from Tsolo, received a 180-day prison sentence after pleading guilty to violating the Stock Theft Act.

“He was found in possession of eight cattle and a horse,” said Nkohli.

A 55-year-old offender, also from Tsolo was fined R5,000 or faced three months imprisonment.

Simphiwe Mbombo was nabbed for possessing a cow carcass.

In Eluqolweni, kuQumbu, a 26-year-old man was arrested for contravening the Stock Theft Act after six sheep were discovered in his kraal.

Three additional men, aged between 20 and 45, were apprehended on outstanding warrants related to various stock theft cases.

Livestock recovery and fines

Nkohli revealed that the operation led to the confiscation of 342 cattle, 408 sheep, 28 goats, and a horse, with a total estimated value of R6,127,500.

In addition to the arrests and confiscations, 83 individuals were fined for violating the Animal Identification Act, resulting in penalties totalling R97,600.

Four butcheries in KwaBhaca were also served with notices for non-compliance.

“The recovered stock were taken to different pounds in towns such as Qumbu, Tsolo and KwaBhaca.

The owners are unknown, as most stock is not branded,” said the officer.

Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, highlighted the ongoing challenge of stock theft in the province, attributing part of the problem to subsistence farmers leaving their livestock unattended.

“We appeal to stock owners to work with the police so that we overcome these challenges, and that should start with a visit to the nearest Saps (South African Police Service) Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit to be assisted with branding or tattooing of stock. It is a challenge to prosecute suspects if the stock is not branded,” said Mene.

