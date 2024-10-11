Teacher at top EC girls school suspended after post of sexual allegations goes viral

A teacher at Queenstown Girls' High School has been suspended amid allegations of serious sexual misconduct surfacing on social media.

The school governing body of Queenstown Girls’ High School and the provincial education department confirmed the suspension of a teacher at the school. Picture: Facebook

A male teacher at the prestigious Queenstown Girls’ High School in the Eastern Cape has been suspended pending an investigation launched by the provincial Department of Basic Education into allegations of serious sexual misconduct.

This follows hot on the heels of a social media stir caused by a post on X of a former pupil on Wednesday night.

In the now-viral post, the so-called whistleblower accuses the top school in Komani (formerly Queenstown) of turning a blind eye despite the teacher’s alleged inappropriate conduct and advances having been reported on several occasions.

Queenstown Girls’ High teacher: Claims of sexual misconduct

The former pupil alleges that the teacher has been in “multiple sexual relationships” with matric pupils, even impregnating one.

The social media post also states that pupils “are terrified of the teacher” and “don’t feel safe at school because he is too flirty”.

The whistleblower further alleges that the teacher was suspended from other schools for the same reasons and accused the school of sweeping this under the rug.

Teacher not arrested or charged

The teacher – who is named all over social media – is the school’s first-team hockey coach and teaches life orientation. He also serves on the school governing body (SGB).

Though the teacher’s identity has been widely circulated on social media, his name cannot be published as he has not yet been arrested and formally charged.

This is also to protect the identities of his alleged victims.

School governing body confirms suspension, investigations

The school’s governing body issued a statement on Thursday, noting the allegations while stating that the matter was reported to the Eastern Cape Department of Education.

Queenstown Girls High SGB chairman, Lester van Schoor, said that while investigations into the allegations continue, the teacher has been suspended.

According to Van Schoor, parents will be provided with regular updates on the progress made in the investigation.

Van Schoor stressed the importance of the safety of all pupils.

“The safety and security of our learners is of paramount importance to us, and safety and security will always be prioritised.”

Education department to investigate allegations

Provincial education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said: “The department has sent a team to conduct a preliminary investigation of the allegations.

“A team of psychologists and social workers will be dispatched to the school to conduct debriefing and counselling sessions for the learners, while others could be referred to sister departments should an in-depth interest emerge.

“Should prima facie evidence be obtained from this investigation, a recommendation for further steps to be taken will be mapped out. This will also ensure that victims are protected,” Mtima said.

‘Utterly shocked and disgusted’

On Friday morning, chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education, Joy Maimela, expressed her shock at the reports of the teacher’s suspension.

“I am utterly shocked and disgusted by these allegations. We send our girl children to school and assume and expect it to be a safe environment. Yet now we read about a teacher, who is in a position of authority, having multiple sexual relationships with learners.”

Maimela appealed to “the law enforcement to leave no stone unturned in the investigation. Our children are vulnerable in situations like this, and predators abuse their power of authority over them”.

The chairperson commended the Eastern Cape Department of Education for its “speedy action”.

“We need to do everything in our power to ensure the allegations are investigated speedily and thoroughly,” she urged.

Queenstown Girls’ High pupil speaks out against teacher

One of several pupils, who spoke to the Daily Dispatch, alleged that the teacher asked her out for “ice cream dates” and made inappropriate sexual advances on several occasions.

“He would want to talk about sex or make sexual jokes. For example, if I eat ice cream, he would [make lewd remarks] … He would always say ‘nobody has to know’.

“He would sometimes call me to his classroom to try to get me to agree to have sex or a relationship with him. When I turned him down, he said he was joking,” the 18-year-old matric pupil claimed.

She told the publication that the school’s valedictory service and prize-giving had been put on hold and that a group of parents had arrived at school on Thursday in protest.

On Friday morning, Vukani Community Radio also posted videos of parents and various political parties protesting in front of the school.

Alleged 2017 victim of Queenstown Girls’ High teacher

Daily Dispatch also spoke to Danielle Walker, a board member of the Jasriel Foundation, who claimed she had been in contact with alleged victims of the teacher from as far back as 2017.

“An alumna reached out to me about grooming she [allegedly] experienced while at school,” Walker said.

“She also mentioned that her friend was [allegedly] sexually involved with the same man.”

The Jasriel Foundation assists victims of assault through reporting, statement writing, emotional support and court proceedings.