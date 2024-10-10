New arrest in police officer murder case

This development comes several months after the conviction of the primary suspect in Constable Makhathini's murder.

A second suspect has been apprehended in connection with the murder of Constable Oscar Makhathini.

This was announced by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) on Thursday.

Sihle Kubheka made a brief appearance in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate Court on Wednesday following his arrest on Tuesday.

Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said the 30-year-old was taken into custody by members of the DPCI Tactical Management Operations Section (Toms) while already being held for possession of an unlicensed firearm in Gauteng province.

“He was remanded in custody and the case was postponed to 25 October 2024,” Mhlongo added.

On March 28, the Pietermaritzburg High Court sentenced Nkanyiso Mazibuko, to 25 years imprisonment for the killing of Constable Makhathini.

A tuckshop robbery

The incident occurred on February 17, 2024, when Makhathini, who was stationed at Amangwe police station, was off duty and noticed Mazibuko and his accomplices robbing a tuckshop.

It was alleged that Makhathini attempted to intervene, drawing his service pistol, but was shot during the confrontation.

He managed to return fire before being taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A murder case

Following the shooting, a case of murder and armed robbery was opened at Estcourt police station and assigned to the Hawks for thorough investigation.

“Information was received that Mazibuko was also shot during the robbery and he was in hospital. Hawks members proceeded to the hospital and he was placed under arrest,” said Mhlongo.

“He was charged for murder and armed robbery, hence he was sentenced today [on Wednesday].”

In addition to the 25-year sentence for murder, Mazibuko received a 15-year sentence for armed robbery, with the sentences to run concurrently.

The KwaZulu-Natal Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Provincial Head Major General (Dr) Lesetja Senona welcomed the sentencing.

