Minibus taxi carrying 24 sheep found after stock theft shoot-out

Suspects opened fire on police but authorities recovered the stolen animals who had a collective value of R66 000.

Livestock recovered by police in the Free State. Picture: Twitter/ @SAPoliceService

Free State police arrested three men after tracking a vehicle carrying numerous sheep on the N3 highway.

The men initially fled the scene after exchanging fire with authorities but where apprehended at a later stage.

Once securing the arrests, police counted 24 sheep being carried in the hollowed-out passenger vehicle.

Early morning heist

Farmers reported the theft of their livestock at about 5.30am on Wednesday, alerting the police and private patrollers.

The vehicle was spotted on the national highway and after taking an exit near Villiers, the suspects were approached by the police on the R716, heading to Oranjeville.

Free State police spokesperson Captain Loraine Earle stated the men opened the taxi’s sliding door and began firing at the police.

“Members returned fire and the suspects managed to escape. Inside the minibus, police recovered 24 sheep with an estimated value of R66 000,” confirmed Earle.

Authorities combed the area and apprehended the men aged, 24, 25 and 36, respectively. They are due to appear in the Villiers Magistrate’s Court on 15 August.

“No one was injured during the shoot-out. The collective efforts of the police, farmers and private security have played a significant role in this success,” said Earle.

Farmers lose R58 million through stock theft

In a meeting with the farming community in the Eastern Cape earlier this year, Premier Oscar Mabuyane stated that 18 000 animals had been stolen in the province in recent months.

The cost of the thefts totalled R58 million, prompting the launch of new technology measures to help trace livestock.

“We are sending a message to all the thieves out there that we’ll be after you in a better and organised manner,” said Mabuyane.

“You can’t sleep today and wake up with a kraal full of cows that you can’t account for,” he added.

The Livestock Identification Traceability System will tag 30 000 cattle from 120 farms from across the Eastern Cape.