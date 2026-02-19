Robert Mugabe’s son arrested at Johannesburg home

Police have taken two men into custody in relation to the alleged shooting of a gardener in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe has been arrested at his Johannesburg home.

Police confirmed that the son of the late former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was one of two suspects who had been arrested on Thursday at the Mugabe residence in Hyde Park.

Speaking to the media outside the premises, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed that the two suspects would be taken into custody and are likely to be charged with attempted murder.

Police were flagged down on Thursday morning by private security who relayed that a shooting had taken place on the Mugabe property.

The victim was initially believed to be a security guard, but Nevhuhulwi confirmed that preliminary investigations state he was a 23-year-old gardener.

Early information from the scene suggests an alleged labour dispute between the gardener and one of the suspects led to the violent exchange.

Police state that the number of shots fired had not been confirmed, but a cartridge had been found at the scene.

“We have our dog unit inside, and some of our officers inside searching for the firearm.

“The victim has been taken to hospital. It was indicated that he is in a critical condition, but we are hoping that he will be fine,” said the colonel.

Initial reports stated that Mugabe had barricaded himself in his room, but Nevhuhulwi confirmed he and his companion were cooperating with authorities.

*This is a developing story

