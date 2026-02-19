News

Home » News

Fire rages through Germiston factories, workers evacuated

Picture of Jarryd Westerdale

By Jarryd Westerdale

Journalist

2 minute read

19 February 2026

03:11 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Ekurhuleni Emergency Management Service says the fire could take some time to extinguish due to the flammable chemicals involved.

Germiston chemical fire factory and vehicles damaged.

A fire rages at a factory in Germiston. Picture: X / Kaya News

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Factories in an industrial area of Johannesburg have caught fire, billowing huge black clouds into the air.

The Germiston factories, which house large quantities of flammable chemicals, caught fire shortly after midday on Thursday.

Staff at businesses near Strachan Road have been evacuated as a precaution.

Watch: Fire rages at factories on Strachan Road in Germiston

Ekurhuleni Emergency Management Service spokesperson William Tladi told The Citizen that the fire may take some time to extinguish due to the nature of the chemicals involved.

He said multiple firefighting crews were on site to address the extensive structural fire.

“We are fighting the fire on multiple fronts, focusing on containment to protect adjacent structures.

“Multiple storage containers inside the factory and some light motor vehicles have been damaged. No fatalities have been reported from the scene,” said Tladi.

*This is a developing story.

NOW READ: Donations flood in as R2 million raised to save South Africa’s iconic Kruger National Park

RELATED ARTICLES

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Ekurhuleni Fire Germiston Johannesburg

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Sibiya accuses Senthumule of being two-faced, says she called Masemola a ‘traitor’
Crime Robert Mugabe’s son arrested at Johannesburg home
Politics Increased security for ActionSA mayoral candidate constantly in trouble with the law
News Sibiya laments Mkhwanazi’s social media ‘attacks’ and ‘humiliation’ by MK party
News ‘I thought it would be better if Nada was dead’: Amber-Lee Hughes pleads for mercy

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News