Suliman Carrim’s court woes deepen

Carrim last appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday, 19 October 2026, where he argued for his release on bail.

As North West businessman Suliman Carrim continues his battle to convince the court that he is not a flight risk in his bail application, police have knocked on his door with fresh allegations.

On Wednesday, the South African Police Service (Saps) confirmed that the Commission’s Recommendations Task Team (CRTT) has added him as an accused in connection with two cases involving attempted theft of motor vehicles, fraud, and uttering.

The cases emanate from an incident on 22 July 2026, when police members stationed at the Beitbridge border post in Musina intercepted two motor vehicles allegedly destined for Malawi.

Police arrested two suspects and charged them with attempted theft of motor vehicles, fraud, and uttering.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the vehicles were allegedly being transported from Mahikeng towards the Beitbridge border post for onward travel to Malawi,” said the Saps.

“It is alleged that arrangements had been made to obtain bank authorisation documents to facilitate the legal cross-border movement of the vehicles. However, the required authorisation was allegedly not provided, and fraudulent bank documents were subsequently arranged.

“The circumstances surrounding the alleged use of fraudulent documentation and the intended movement of the vehicles across the border form part of the ongoing investigation.”

The bank took over the two vehicles, which were still financed.

On Wednesday, Carrim was charged and added to the two existing cases. He is expected to appear in court for the first time at the Musina Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 22 October 2026.

The two suspects remain in custody and are expected to appear before the Musina Regional Court on 27 October 2026.

Carrim’s legal woes

Carrim last appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 19 October 2026, where he argued for his release on bail.

The businessman was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park while preparing to board a flight to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Thursday, 15 October.

Carrim faces a charge of failing to appear before the Madlanga commission after a criminal complaint was lodged against him over alleged contempt of court.

In July, the commission dismissed his application to indefinitely delay his testimony on medical grounds.

The commission’s evidence leaders opposed the application, challenging the credibility of Carrim’s claims, arguing that, despite asserting that he is medically incapacitated, Carrim had been leaving his medical facility for extended periods each day, reportedly up to eight hours.

In court, the state accused him of relying on his medical condition “when it suits him”.

The court postponed his case to Wednesday, 28 October, to decide on bail.