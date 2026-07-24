PICS: Suspect arrested after cops recover nine unlicensed firearms and stolen vehicles

Recovered items include: nine firearms, a Mercedes Benz, a BMW, two VW Polos, various rounds of ammunition, magazines, and several number plates.

A 40-year-old male was arrested by members of the Ekhuruleni Task Team yesterday morning after discovering nine unlicensed firearms, various rounds of ammunition, and four stolen vehicles.

Saps reported that the team was following up on information provided after a Kempton Park business robbery case, which led them to Ebony Park, where they found the firearms and the suspect.

Four stolen vehicles

The search further led to the recovery of four vehicles, reported to have been stolen.

Saps members recovered items including five AK-47 rifles, two 9mm pistols, two revolvers, a Mercedes Benz, a BMW, and two VW Polos, various assorted rounds of ammunition, magazines, and several number plates.

Picture: Saps- Stolen vehicles and number plates discovered on the scene following police search

The firearms have been sent to forensic testing to determine any links to other crimes committed in the country.

Picture: Saps- Nine unlicensed firearms recovered from scene

Unlicensed firearms

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old male has also been arrested in Eldorado Park for the unlawful possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

According to reports from the South African Police Service (Saps), they received information about a suspect allegedly linked to multiple business robberies committed across Gauteng and neighbouring provinces.

Saps reports also noted that the suspect was in possession of multiple unlicensed firearms and ammunition allegedly used in the commission of violent crimes.

Successful tip-off

Acting on the information received, police positively identified the suspect and proceeded to the specified location where members conducted a search operation.

Officers recovered two 9mm pistols, one black shotgun, three magazines, 31 live rounds of ammunition, one firearm holster and two magazine pouches.

Picture: Saps- Unlawful items seized by members from the police during operation

The suspect was immediately apprehended and charged with the unlawful possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Active investigation

All the recovered firearms will undergo ballistic examination to determine whether they were used in the commission of other criminal offences,

This investigation remains active, and additional charges may be added should more evidence emerge.

The suspect is expected to appear in court soon.