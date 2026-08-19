Police seek suspect wanted for murder, allegedly linked to DJ Warras’ killing

Detectives are asking for public assistance to find Buthelezi, wanted for alleged conspiracy to commit murder in relation to DJ Warras' death.

Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance to find a suspect wanted for alleged conspiracy to commit murder and murder, which is believed to be in relation to Warrick ‘DJ Warras’ Stock’s death.

The South African Police Service (Saps) released a picture of Hlengiwe Goodness Buthelezi, 40, urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the police.

Buthelezi wanted in relation to DJ Warras’ death

Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said detectives attached to the provincial investigation unit for serious and violent crimes were asking for help finding the suspect wanted for alleged conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

He added that the incident happened in Johannesburg Central on 16 December 2025, the same day suspects fatally shot Stock outside a building near the Carlton Centre.

Investigators believe three suspects confronted the radio and television presenter before opening fire and fleeing the scene on foot.

The police urged anyone with information about where Buthelezi is to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Nengovhela, on 082 967 9362.

“Information can also be reported anonymously via the MySAPS app or by calling the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111,” Sibeko said.

Last week, the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg sentenced one of the men implicated in Stock’s murder to 25 years in prison.

Pacula sentenced to 25 years

The court convicted and sentenced Armindo Joaquim Pacula, a Mozambican national, following a plea and sentence agreement and consultation with Stock’s family.

He pleaded guilty to charges of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and contravening the Immigration Act.

Pacula admitted that he shot and killed Stock in exchange for R25 000. The case against his co-accused, Victor Majola, remains before the court.

The state believes he planned the killing, while Pacula carried out the shooting. According to media reports, Buthelezi is Majola’s girlfriend.

Meanwhile, in court on Wednesday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) opposed an application by the defence for a postponement in Majola’s case.

He is facing charges of premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit.

Case postponed to 18 September

NPA regional spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said the defence brought the application for a postponement, saying that it needed to obtain financial instructions.

The state opposed the application and indicated it’s ready to proceed with the trial, having served the defence with documentation.

“The court, however, granted the accused a four-week postponement, marked as final, to allow his counsel sufficient time to be placed in funds,” Mohlatlole said.

The court postponed the matter to 18 September 2026.

“The NPA remains committed to ensuring that matters are dealt with expeditiously and that justice is served without unnecessary delays, while also respecting the accused’s constitutional right to a fair trial,” Mohlatlole said.

Zambezi Flats dispute

Investigators have linked Stock’s killing to a dispute at Zambezi Flats.

The dispute allegedly followed the appointment of his security company to install a biometric access system at the building.

The installation came amid allegations that certain individuals were illegally collecting rent from tenants.

Prior to his death, Stock allegedly received threats and had obtained a protection order against five individuals.