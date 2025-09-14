Suspect shot dead in high-speed chase with police in Eastern Cape

The suspect failed to stop at a road block.

A 39-year-old suspect has been shot dead in a high-speed chase with police in the Eastern Cape.

It is understood that the gun battle took place at Macibe location outside Centane on Friday

Shooting

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said investigations are continuing.

“The incident follows after police were performing their duties and tried to stop and search a vehicle in town. The driver of the Toyota bakkie accelerated and did not stop, and a chase ensued.

“The vehicle drove in the direction of Macibe’s location, and the driver immediately stopped and started shooting at the police, who then reacted, and the suspect succumbed to his injuries,” Macibe said.

Macibe said officers also recovered a 9mm pistol and a magazine with live ammunition.

“An inquest and attempted murder docket has been opened and will be taken by IPID for investigation.”

Cape Town shooting

Meanwhile, Western Cape police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder of three men in the province.

It is understood the men were shot and killed in Ekopoleni, Happy Valley, Mfuleni at just before 11pm on Friday night.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the three men, aged between 24 and 27, were fatally wounded.

Leads

Traut said a fourth victim, aged 18, sustained injuries and was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

“At approximately 22:41, a lone gunman opened fire on the victims before being picked up by the driver of an Isuzu bakkie. They are yet to be arrested.

“While detectives are pursuing all leads, operational members have been deployed in the area to maintain stability. At this stage, the motive for the shooting is believed to be gang-related,” Traut said.

Traut urged the public to share any information that could assist the investigation by contacting Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or via the My SAPS mobile application.

