Suspect wanted for murder after allegedly reversing over pedestrian

A woman and her brother were struck by a vehicle while on the way to attend a matter at a Free State police station

Police are searching for the driver of a white utility bakkie that allegedly killed a pedestrian on Saturday morning, 3 August.

A woman on her way to a police station near Thaba Nchu in the Free State was struck by the vehicle, with the driver reversing over her before fleeing the scene.

Woken to help boyfriend

The victim was awoken around 2am by her boyfriend who then asked for her assistance at the Selosesha police station.

Not wanting to go alone in the middle of the night, she requested that her brother walk with her. On their way, they were struck by the white vehicle on Ditaunyane Street.

The 64-year-old brother was allegedly struck first, before the driver of the white vehicle allegedly targeted the 53-year-old woman.

“The driver allegedly reversed into the victim hitting her and continued to drive over her then sped away,” confirmed Free State police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli.

Police discovered the victims while on patrol and responding paramedics rushed the pair to hospital.

The male victim is still being cared for in hospital but unfortunately, the woman succumbed to her injuries.

“Selosesha police have launched a manhunt for the vehicle and the driver of a white Corsa utility bakkie. Cases of murder and attempted murder were opened for further investigation,” confirmed Kareli.

Police searching for missing woman

In a separate incident in the province, police are requesting assistance in locating 19-year-old Liqhome Tshaka who was allegedly bundled into a car over the weekend.

Police have identified a white Renault Sandero as being the vehicle used in the alleged kidnapping, which took place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“The Renault Sandero was parked in President Brand Street near Bloemfontein Magistrate Court and left the area at about 01:40,” confirmed police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane

Tshaka’s mother reported her missing after failing to reach her on her cellphone.