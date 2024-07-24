Kidnappers who allegedly threatened to kill 14-year-old arrested in rescue mission

Police investigators are hoping to link the suspects to other kidnapping incidents that have occurred in Mpumalanga.

A 14-year-old girl kidnapped on Monday has been rescued by police.

The teenager was snatched in Kriel in Mpumalanga, with police identifying several suspects involved in the incident.

Once they had possession of the girl, the alleged kidnappers are believed to have made calls to the victim’s mother, claiming they would kill her should the police become involved.

Suspects found almost 200km away

Police units mobilised all available personnel and information soon traced the suspects to the southernmost parts of Gauteng.

Officers “cornered” four of the suspects in Vereeniging, arresting three adult men and one 41-year-old woman on Tuesday afternoon.

A fifth suspect, a 30-year-old woman, was simultaneously arrested in Kriel, while the girl was rescued from the Vereeniging scene unharmed.

“[We] cannot rule out the possibility that these suspects may have been involved in other kidnapping-related incidents, and the investigation will also focus on previously reported cases of kidnapping,” stated Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

Commendations for officers

Acting Mpumalanga provincial police commissioner Major General Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi applauded the work of the officers involved.

“These members displayed total commitment to their call of duty, even when off-duty and we acknowledge and appreciate the commendable efforts of all those involved in ensuring the safe return of the child,” said Mkhwanazi. .

“We trust that this breakthrough will in a way assist in some of the outstanding kidnapping cases that were committed in and around Kriel,” he added.

The suspects will face charges relating to kidnapping and extortion and will appear in court in due course.

Alleged kidnapper killed in Benoni

Early in July, police arrested five alleged kidnappers and killed one suspect during a rescue mission in Benoni.

Two men had been kidnapped near Crystal Park and after making ransom demands, police had tracked the suspects’ location within 24 hours.

“One kidnapper was shot and killed, one was wounded and taken to hospital and the other four were arrested and taken into police custody, confirmed police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.