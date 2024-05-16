Four suspects shot dead in gun battle with KZN police

It is believed the suspects were wanted in connection with cash-in-transit robberies.

Police have confirmed that four suspects have been shot dead in a shootout with KwaZulu-Natal officers.

It is understood the confrontation took place in Camperdown in the early hours on Thursday morning after a task team managed to locate the gang in a rented room.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the provincial commissioner of KZN Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is on his way to the crime scene.

“Four suspects were shot and fatally wounded in a shootout with police in the early hours of this morning.”

Drug dealer shot

Meanwhile, a suspect is under police guard at a hospital in KZN after he sustained a gunshot wound in a shootout with police in Isipingo

It is understood the shooting happened at the Malukazi area in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Netshiunda said the incident happened when member of the Provincial Drugs and Firearms Unit acted on intelligence and went to execute a search warrant at a house in Malukazi.

“The suspect, who is believed to be a drug dealer, fired shots at the police and one officer sustained minor gunshot wound.

“The suspect was then arrested and was found in possession of two firearms and ammunition. He was also charged with the attempted murder of police officers. Further investigation led to the arrest of two other suspects who were found in possession of firearms and ammunition,” Netshiunda said.

Shooting

Earlier this week, a wanted murder suspect who had been on the run for years was shot and killed in a gun battle with KZN police.

It is understood the suspect was shot and fatally wounded when he wrestled with a police officer to gain control of a firearm on Monday night.

Netshiunda said the suspect was wanted for the 2022 murder of a 24-year-old man who was shot and killed during a church service in Wyebank.

