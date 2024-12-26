7 suspects, including 2 linked to Mozambican national murder, arrested for illegal firearms

The men were arrested on Christmas Eve after police received a tip-off

The South African Police Service (Saps) has made several arrests related to illegal firearm offences, including two suspects implicated in a murder case in Limpopo.

The arrests of the two men were made on Christmas Eve after police received a tip-off about suspects allegedly involved in a fatal house robbery that occurred in Mogorwane village in the Sekhukhune district.

Illegal firearms seized after fatal house robbery

The robbery, which took place on 4 December, led to the killing of a 32-year-old Mozambican national, Samson Sithole.

“Two firearms believed to have been used during the commission of the offence were seized,” Limpopo police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba said in a statement on Thursday.

In a separate incident in the Vhembe district, police recovered a firearm during an operation and subsequently arrested a suspect.

“Thorough investigation will be conducted to establish if these firearms were used in the commission of crimes,” Ledwaba added.

The suspects are expected to appear at the Sekhukhune and Vhembe magistrate’s courts soon.

Two arrested for illegal firearms in Western Cape

In the Western Cape, two men were detained on Monday for the possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition in unrelated incidents.

In the first case, police conducted stop-and-search operations near Sheffield Road in Cape Town at around 10:45 pm.

Officers responded to a complaint that occupants of a VW Polo with a personalised number plate were extorting spaza shop owners.

“They spotted the vehicle near Lower Cross Roads and gave chase. During the high-speed car chase, the driver of the VW Polo suddenly stopped, and the passenger disembarked and fled into the informal ssettlement,with police members in pursuit on foot.

“They apprehended the man, searched him, and in the process confiscated a pink semi-automatic pistol.

“They detained the 27-year-old man for the possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition,” Western Cape police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said.

In another incident, officers deployed to Gugulethu acted on information about an individual in possession of a firearm.

“The members drove towards the Barcelona informal settlement, where they found a man fitting the description. They searched him and confiscated a 9mm pistol with ammunition.

“They arrested the 29-year-old man for the possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition,” the statement further reads.

The suspects are expected to make their first court appearances in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court.

More guns seized in Muizenberg and Gansbaai

Police in the Western Cape have reported further successes in the seizure of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, resulting in additional arrests.

On Monday, 23 December, Muizenberg police executed a search warrant at a residence in Rose Street, Hillview, at around 9:00 pm.

“The search of the entire premises and its occupants proved successful, as officers recovered 100 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

“A person of interest present during the search could not provide a valid license for the ammunition, leading to his detention for the possession of unlicensed ammunition,” Swartbooi explained.

On Tuesday, Gansbaai police arrested a man during a patrol on Kano Street.

“The members spotted a man fitting the description, searched him, and recovered a pistol with ammunition. They detained the adult male for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.”

The suspects are expected to appear in the Hermanus and Wynberg magistrate’s courts.

