Suspects nabbed with more than R3m worth of gold-bearing material in KZN

The suspects were handcuffed by Operation Vala Umgodi police officers at a mine in Ntumbane, Pongola.

Four suspects have been arrested after they were found with gold-bearing material worth over R3 million in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The suspects were handcuffed by police officers during Operation Vala Umgodi at a mine in Ntumbane, Pongola on Thursday.

Arrests

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said investigations are continuing.

“Police operationalised intelligence about illicit mining activities in the area and upon arrival at the scene, the four suspected illegal miners were caught in the act of processing gold. They were found with mining equipment including explosives.

“The suspects, whose ages range between 27 and 40 years old, are due to appear in the Pongola Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 22 November 2024,” Netshiunda said.

ALSO READ: Extortionist demands cut from rescuers at Stilfontein mine

Extortion

Meanwhile, the Stilfontein gold mine saga took a twist on Thursday after an individual attempted to illicit a cut from a team of rescuers.

The rescuers were deployed by Police Minister Senzo Mchunu at the mine last week.

On Thursday, North West police told The Citizen they were investigating a case of extortion following a demand for a 30% cut of the rescue project.

“We are aware that there’s somebody who demanded 30% from one of the contractors that were working here to clear the site.

“We are working on it. There’s no formal case that has been opened. The reason we are raising it [is because] we want members of the community also to be aware that not everybody who is here, is here for a good cause. We have people here but for ulterior motives, but we will definitely follow up on that,” police Spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said.

Rescue

Mokgwabone said the plan to “rescue the illegal miners is continuing.

Earlier in the month, the South African Police Service (Saps) and South African National Defence Force (SANDF) allowed food and water deliveries to the illegal miners in Stilfontein who remained underground.

ALSO READ: Stilfontein mine: Police will still arrest illegal miners after court order