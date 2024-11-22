Crime

22 Nov 2024

Several arrested for selling expired goods and illicit cigarettes in Limpopo

The group was arrested through Operation Shanela.

Several arrested for selling expired goods and illicit cigarettes

Limpopo police have arrested twelve suspects including foreign nationals for possession of illicit cigarettes, selling of expired food, and contravention of the Immigration Act.

The group was handcuffed through Operation Shanela on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said all suspects appeared before the Morebeng Magistrate Court on Thursday.

“The suspects are in custody, and their case was remanded to 22 November 2024 for verification of their legal documents. A R2 000 fine was paid for selling expired goods.”

Operation

Ledwaba said a joint operation was conducted by environmental health inspectors, the Department of Education and other agencies. They searched shops suspected of selling expired food and groceries and those suspected of violating the Disinfected Act.

“The operation was conducted at Botlokwa in one of the general dealers, a wholesaler, and a supermarket in the Dipateneng section in Botlokwa Policing area, whereby expired products were confiscated, and in one supermarket, products were repacked and expiry dates were also changed for expired goods.

“Five suspects were arrested for selling expired foods. Four were arrested for possession of illicit cigarettes and three suspects were arrested for contravention of the immigration act,” Ledwaba said.

“Police investigations are ongoing,” Ledwaba said.

Another child dies

Meanwhile, Gauteng police have opened an inquest docket following the death of a five-year-old child in Soweto after reportedly eating contaminated snacks.

It is understood the little boy was taken to a clinic in Diepkloof with three other children who became sick. The boy died at the clinic on Wednesday.

Gauteng police Spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the death is being investigated.

“According to reports, the child was vomiting and had a runny stomach before being taken to a local clinic where he was declared dead. The cause of death is unknown at this stage, pending autopsy results.”

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) confirmed that the child was a Grade R pupil at Dumezweni Primary School in Diepkloof.

