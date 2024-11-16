JUST IN: Court order Stilfontein mine be open to emergency services

An alleged standoff between officials and the miners has sparked fierce debate across the country this week.

Community members are searched by police officers before entering the mineshaft to negotiate with illegal miners in Stilfontein on 13 November 2024. Picture: Emmanuel Croset / AFP

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has ordered the Stilfontein mine where hundreds of illegal miners are reported to be trapped, be open to emergency services.

The miners are said to be without food or water.

It is believed that several may have died so far, with at least one body retrieved from the shaft so far.

This is a developing story