By Faizel Patel

6 Dec 2024

06:37 am

Several suspects killed in shootout with police in KZN

The gun battle took place near Richards Bay on Thursday night.

At least eight suspects have been killed in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The gun battle took place near Richards Bay on Thursday night.

It is understood the criminals were allegedly on their way to commit a business robbery when they were accosted by police on the John Ross Highway.

A shootout then ensued between officers and the robbers, who are also believed to be linked to cash-in-transit heists in the province.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda told The Citizen he will share more details of the incident shortly.

*This is a developing story

