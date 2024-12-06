Several suspects killed in shootout with police in KZN
The gun battle took place near Richards Bay on Thursday night.
Picture: iStock
At least eight suspects have been killed in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).
The gun battle took place near Richards Bay on Thursday night.
It is understood the criminals were allegedly on their way to commit a business robbery when they were accosted by police on the John Ross Highway.
A shootout then ensued between officers and the robbers, who are also believed to be linked to cash-in-transit heists in the province.
Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda told The Citizen he will share more details of the incident shortly.
*This is a developing story
ALSO READ: Three suspects shot dead in gun battle with KZN police
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.