JUST IN: Suspected ATM bombers dead in shootout with police in Witbank

Five firearms, two rifles, and three pistols were recovered

Five suspected ATM bombers have been killed in a shootout with police in Emalahleni.

The suspects were fatally wounded in the gun battle in Witbank early on Monday morning.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said several law enforcement agencies including the Tactical Management Operational Section (TOMS) of the Hawks and South African Police Servies (Saps) acted on information that the robbers were going to blow up an ATM machine in Witbank.

Shootout

Mogale said information was operationalised leading the team to Schoongezicht in Emalahleni where the group was reported to be converging at an alleged safe house.

She said the multi-disciplinary team were strategically posted to be on the lookout for the white Toyota Hilux received in the intelligence information.

“The identified vehicle was spotted driving out from the area and when the team attempted to stop the vehicle, suspects opened fire and a shootout ensued.

“Five suspects were fatally wounded and one injured. A R5 rifle, a hunting rifle with a scope, and three 9mm pistols as well as explosives were recovered on the scene,” Mogale said.

Investigations

Mogale said the bakkie in which the suspects were travelling in is subject to further investigation.

Hawks boss Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya commended the work of the law enforcement agencies.

“ A call is made to potential robbers to withdraw from such activities as these behaviours always attract dire consequences. The team shall always be on alert,” Lebeya said.

CIT robbery foiled

On Saturday, three suspects were killed during a shootout as police and private security officers in a foiled cash-in-transit (CIT) heist in Ekurhuleni on the East Rand.

The gunfight happened in Kwa-Thema on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said three other suspects were arrested. Officers also recovered two rifles, a pistol and magazines loaded with “scores of ammunition”.

