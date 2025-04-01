South Africans demand #JusticeforCwecwe in nationwide protests (VIDEOS)

From Cape Town to Johannesburg, citizens united in mass protests demanding swift justice for Cwecwe, a 7-year-old rape victim.

Johannesburg community members take part in a #JusticeforCwecwe march after the seven-year-old pupil was allegedly raped at Bergview College on 14 October 2024 while she was waiting for her transport in the Alfred Nzo District, Eastern Cape. Picture at Braamfontein in Johannesburg on 31 March 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

South Africans gathered in numbers across the country screaming “Justice for Cwecwe” to demand immediate justice for a seven-year-old Matatiele girl, who was allegedly raped on school grounds.

Hundreds to thousands of people in Bloemfontein, Durban, Pretoria, Johannesburg, Nelspruit, Cape Town, and East London took to the streets on Tuesday in a planned nationwide shutdown of various education department offices under the banner of #JusticeForCwecwe.

The national outrage was sparked by the case of a minor, known as Cwecwe, from Matatiele, Eastern Cape, and over the lack of progress in the October 2024 case.

Justice for Cwecwe nationwide shutdown

Reports indicate that authorities allegedly collected DNA evidence from the minor, while two of the three suspects provided DNA samples for testing. However, the Bergview College school principal refused to provide his DNA.

In Cape Town, thousands, mainly students, marched to the Department of Education offices to demand justice.

According to reports, law enforcement had a difficult time corralling the sporadic groups who joined the march, as there was no clear organiser.

Cape Town – #JusticeforCwewe March moving through the CBD area pic.twitter.com/gW7WVJa9Js — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) April 1, 2025

In the Pretoria CBD and Nelspruit, people also took to the streets, demanding justice.

In the Johannesburg CBD, hundreds of young people marched to the Gauteng Department of Education offices to hand over a memorandum to officials.

Today, ActionSA City of Johannesburg Councillors joined hundreds of South Africans to march to the Gauteng Department of Education offices, demanding #JusticeForCwecwe, a 7-year-old girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted at Bergview College in the Eastern Cape.



ActionSA… pic.twitter.com/BLcXYWCjnz — ActionSA (@Action4SA) April 1, 2025

Solidarity with Cwecwe’s family

City of Johannesburg councillors joined the march to stand in solidarity with the girl’s family. Gauteng MEC for Education Matome Chiloane joined the crowd, calling for accountability and action.

Marchers also handed over a memorandum to the Department of Education in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, demanding justice for Cwecwe within the next 48 hours.

[WATCH] Marchers hand over the memorandum at the Department of Education in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, demanding #JusticeForCwecwe within the next 48 hours. #Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/EO6DYVaSrx April 1, 2025

In Bloemfontein, the Free State Education Department head, Adv Tsoarelo Malakoane accepted the memorandum of demands from civil society groups, including Buwang Basadi, political organisations, and students from various tertiary institutions.

In East London, the Buffalo City mayor, Princess Faku, joined young people in a march that started at the city hall and proceeded to the East London Magistrate’s Court.

“The message from the march… is that violence against women and children has no place in society,” the municipality tweeted.

BCM Executive Mayor Cllr Princess Faku is leading hundreds of young people as the country is marching for #JusticeforCwecwe

The message from the march, which started at the City hall to the Magistrate court, is that violence against women and children has no place in the society pic.twitter.com/ZCASlEN11K — Buffalo City Metro Municipality (@OfficialBCMM) April 1, 2025

Amid the national shutdown, the South African Police Service (Saps) announced that national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola has tasked the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Investigations (FCS) unit to strengthen and oversee the investigation.

FCS unit head deployed to Matatiele

Masemola has deployed the FCS head, Major General Mmantsheke Lekhele, to Matatiele to meet with the investigating team.

“The FCS head, Major General Mmantsheke Lekhele, is currently meeting with the investigating team to ensure due diligence was conducted in this case and that the chain of evidence was properly preserved,” Saps national spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Major Gen Lekhele will meet with persons of interest and key stakeholders such as the NPA to ensure justice and the finalisation of the matter.”

Mathe assured the nation that the justice system would hold offenders accountable and ensure justice for the girl.

“A comprehensive report will follow on conclusion of the work of the team led by the Component Head for FCS,” she added.

‘My child is your child’ – Sahrc

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) called for urgent advocacy around the systemic failures in South Africa’s child protection systems.

“The prevalence of child abuse, neglect, and exploitation in South Africa demands not only strong condemnation but decisive and coordinated action,” the commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

The SAHRC called on the Saps, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the Department of Social Development and the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to use all available resources to uphold and protect the rights of children.

The commission further emphasised that addressing child abuse is not solely a legal matter — it is a societal responsibility.

“My child is your child. Families, churches, and civil society need to play a role in safeguarding the rights of children,” the SAHRC said.

Meanwhile, the police have called for responsible reporting on the matter by social media users.